Oregon State Women's Basketball Adds Genesia Mayele to Next Year's Squad

Just a couple days after adding junior college transfer Mariia Ignatchenko to the team, Oregon State Women's Basketball announced another addition Friday morning, announcing French freshman Genesia Mayele to the program.

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Mayele, a 6' 1" wing, has been playing in the French league system for the past season, as a member of the Pays Voironnais Basket Club in LF2. She also played with the French U19 National Team at the FIBA U19 World Cup in 2025. In five games she totaled 22 points, averaging 4.4 per game.

When asked about what Mayele brings to the Beavers, Oregon State Head Coach Scott Rueck had this to say. "Genesia is a dynamic, versatile guard who scores at all three

levels. An imposing, impactful defender and a force on the boards, she

impacts the game on both ends of the floor. I am thrilled to welcome her

to our basketball family."

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With Kennedie Shuler at point and Jenna Villa and Ally Schimel as the team's main shooting guards, Mayele could find a role as more of a small forward, especially with her height. She could fill a role similar to the departing Tiara Bolden, a threat on a the wing who could also drive to the post.

With Ignatchenko and Mayele, the Beavers now have fourteen players on their roster, including eight returning form last year's team and four other incoming freshmen. The guard position will remain a strength for the Beavers, with Shuler, Villa, Schimel and incoming freshman, and top 100 rated recruit, Taylor Young all fighting for time on the court.

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After winning the West Coast Conference and returning to the NCAA Tournament in 2025, the Beavers fell just short of getting back to the big dance in 2026. After making the WCC Tournament Championship, they fell just short against Gonzaga in the final game, A first round loss against Wisconsin in the Women's Basketball Invitational wrapped up the Beavers' season.

2026 will bring a lot of change to the program. The Beavers will be back in a new old conference with the reborn Pac-12 brining a new host of opponents for Oregon State to face. The new will bring Gonzaga with it, along with WCC Player of the Year Lauren Whittaker. Oregon State will once again have to get past Whittaker and the Bulldogs if they want to get back to the postseason.

There's one last roster spot to fill, so we'll see where the Beavers' minds are at once next year's team is finalized.