Oregon State Women's Basketball Ends Transfer Window With Three Subtractions, No Additions

The women's basketball transfer window closed on Monday, shutting the door on what was a relatively quiet period for Oregon State. There were few dramatic departures for the Beavers this off season, with the biggest changes coming from seniors graduating.

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Three players left Corvallis through the transfer portal this off season, forwards Lucia Navarro and Cloe Vecina and center Elisa Mehyar. All three saw some time on the court last season as reserves, but only Vecina saw significant game time, with 276 minutes last season.

The biggest changes coming to the Beavers will be through graduation, Tiara Bolden is the most prominent departing player, having been one of the Beavers top scorers over the past few seasons, second on the team in 2025-26 with 475 total points. Lizzy Williamson and Nene Sow have also graduated leaving the Beavers' front court fairly depleted.

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Oregon State did get some good news as the transfer period was winding down. Guards Kennedie Shuler and Jenna Villa both announced they would be staying with the Beavers for their senior seasons. Two of the Beavers' biggest playmakers will be back in the Fall.

Also returning will be Catarina Ferreira who missed all of the past season with an injury. The 2025 WCC Tournament MVP will get an extra year as a Beaver due to the injury, and with Tiara Bolden's departure she should fill a similar role next season, shifting between guard and forward and giving the Beavers a significant scoring threat wherever she is on the court.

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Other returning players include Lara Alonso-Basura, Katelyn Field, Keira Lindemans, Ally Schimel and Mackenzie Shivers. Alonso-Basura, Field and Lindemans were freshmen last season, and Schimel saw significant court time as a sophomore. Schimel and Alonso-Basura both seem well positioned for larger roles next season. Between the returning players and Oregon State's new signees, the Beavers have 12 players committed to next year's team.

The biggest issue the Beavers are facing is size. The combined departures of Lizzy Williamson, Nene Sow and Elisa Mehyar mean that Oregon State has lost it's three tallest players. 6'3" Lara Alonso-Basura is now the tallest returning player on the team. If the Beavers are going to make any more additions to next year's team, size is probably going to be what they're looking for.

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One of this year's incoming freshmen could help. Forward Evelini Smith, a top prospect out of Northern California, stands at 6'4", and could be pressed into a large role early on if the Beavers need front court help. Another forward, 6'2" Maggie Warpus out of New York, will also join the team next fall.

Two guards, Ashley Uustitalo and Taylor Young, are also in this year's recruiting class. Young, a local prospect out of Crater High School in Central Point, Oregon, cracked the Sportscenter Next 100 list, and should be a key part of the Beavers' future. The Beavers already have a strong group of guards with Kenedie Shuler, Jenna Villa, Catarina Ferreira and Ally Schimel all fighting for time on the court it may be difficult for the freshmen to get a lot of minutes.

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Next year's Beavers have a strong foundation to build on, but with a new Pac-12 on the horizon the team probably still needs to make some moves if they want to be competitive for a conference championship. We'll have to see what the summer holds.