Oregon State Women's Basketball: Beaver Woes Continue with 67-66 Loss to Pacific
A tough stretch of games for the Oregon State women continued Saturday night, as the Beavers fell in overtime against Pacific. That gives the Tigers the season sweep against Oregon State, while the Beavers fall to 9-12 overall, and 5-5 in the West Coast Conference.
It's the third loss in a row for a Beaver team that seems to be stalling as the season enters its final act. Like in Thursday's game against San Francisco, the Beavers carried a lead late into the fourth quarter. This time the Beavers clung to a 58-53 lead with 2:21 left in the game.
Kenndie Shuler then fouled Pacific's Anaya James on a three point attempt. James made all her shots and the Tigers were within two. An AJ Marotte jumper got the Beaver lead back up to four, but Elizabeth Elliott managed to tip in a Liz Smith layup to get back to a two point deficit.
Tiara Bolden turned the ball over on the Beavers next possession, forcing Oregon State to foul., and Sydney Ward made one of her free throws. After Catarina Ferreira missed a layup, the Beavers fouled again, and one free throw from Liz Smith was enough to send the game to Overtime, tied 60-60.
Tiara Bolden put the Beavers up in extra time with a layup before Elizabeth Elliott tied the game for the Tigers. A Kelsey Rees layup put the Beavers back in front, but Elliott answered for the Tigers with a layup of her own. She then put Pacific in front with a jumper, but AJ Marotte tied the game for the Beavers. With seconds left on the clock, Kelsey Rees fouled Liz Smith, and Smith made one of her free throws to put Pacific in front. Oregon State had four seconds to answer, but Rees's layup bounced out of the basket, and the Beavers lost 67-66.
Rees led the Beavers in scoring, with 22 points and 6 rebounds. Tiara Bolden also had a big game, with 20 points, 4 rebounds and an assist.
This was a game that could have been a big win for the Beavers, but they made too many mistakes in the closing minutes and victory slipped through their fingers. The Beavers will look to snap this losing streak tomorrow, with Washington State coming to Corvallis. The Cougars won this season's first match-up 66-52, so this could be a tough one for the Beavers.