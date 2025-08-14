Oregon State Women's Basketball: Beavers Release Non-Conference Schedule
The Oregon State women's basketball team revealed their non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season today. The Beavers will face several former and future Pac-12 opponents before the West Coast Conference portion of the season gets started.
After an exhibition match against Alaska-Fairbanks, the season begins on November 7th in Gill Coliseum. Oregon State's first six games will be at home, and some big names are coming to Corvallis. After Corban, the Beavers will host Air Force on November 10th, and Illinois on November 14th.
Oregon State will host future Pac-12 schools Utah State and Colorado State on November 18th and November 21st respectively, before closing out their home stand on November 23rd against Long Beach State. For the Thanksgiving break the Beavers will be traveling to the Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam tournament.
There, they'll face Vanderbilt on November 27th, and depending on how the first round of games play out, they'll play either BYU or Virginia Tech on November 29th. Then the Beavers will return to Oregon for the biggest game of their non-conference schedule.
The Beavers will be in Eugene on December 3rd to renew their rivalry with the Ducks, in what should be one of the most anticipated games of the season. Then, on December 7th, Oregon State will be back in Corvallis to face Alaska-Anchorage
Oregon State will host another former Pac-12 rival on December 14th when Arizona State comes to town. Then, they'll close out the non-conference schedule in Hawaii, one again playing in the Maui Classic. They'll face Montana State on December 19th and Liberty on December 20th.
That's it for non-conference games. The WCC schedule will get started in 2026. We'll let you know when there's more information.