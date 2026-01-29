Scott Rueck on Kennedie Shuler's Recent Play: "It's Amazing To Watch."

The Oregon State Beavers currently have a half-game lead over Santa Clara for first-place in the West Coast Conference standings as January comes to a close. Guard Kennedie Shuler has powered that performance in recent days, notably a 17-point, ten-steal, nine-assist performance in an overtime win over Gonzaga which earned her a nod from the WCC as Player of the Week.

Beavs head coach Scott Rueck spoke to the media this week to discuss his team's successful start to league play and Shuler's sensational run of form.

Watch the full press availability below.

On Kennedie Shuler's Career-Best Play in Recent Weeks:

"I mean looking at everything that we do, everything's the same...I mean all a coach can do is do our best to create an environment for everybody to grow. That's what you want. Put the right people in the room and make it a great place to be, and challenge without breaking and see how people respond to that and make adjustments as you go and based off feel. And then if they, when they want it, great things happen. And with her I think there's a will to win and a will to be great. That is uncommon. It is a lifelong journey to get to the point that she's on.

"She's been a highly competitive athlete her entire life and now she has this opportunity, you know, that is the same I guess that as it's been, but now she just has so much wisdom and experience. And so, you're seeing a player truly master and understand what they're doing and feel great at the same time, and that person doesn't have a limit on effort, you know, and I just think everything's hitting at the at the same time. And, you know, probably the evolution of the team is helping because people understand her game and and how to play with her and off of her. So yeah, it's amazing to watch."

On what Shuler being the third player on the OSU roster (Tiara Bolden, Jenna Villa) to win WCC Player of the Week says about his team:

"Yeah, depth, talent and winning. Typically, you get those when you win, you know, and so success, but people playing to their potential, you know, and when you have more than one or two, that's a great thing. And so, who can be four?"

