Scott Rueck Speaks Following Oregon State's Win Over Boston College in the Bahamas
The Oregon State women's basketball team has faced a brutal start to the 2024 season, but received a much-needed boost this week in the Bahamas with a win over the Boston College Eagles. The win brought the Beavers to the 2-5 mark this season.
OSU head coach Scott Rueck briefly spoke to media following that win, noting his happiness seeing his club get back in the win column and to get their first win over a Division I opponent of the season.
"I'm just super happy for them. This has been a battle. It's obviously a tough schedule to start the year for us. So many new people playing different roles, from different backgrounds, and this team has had to learn so much. So, for today to not only be close, which it's been a while, but to find a way to pull it out in the fourth quarter, to make free throws like we did and get the stops that we did, I'm just super happy for them and proud of them."
The Beavers will host Grambling on Tuesday, December 3, looking to get consecutive victories and figure out their path forward.
"I'm really encouraged," Rueck concluded. "Certainly, it wasn't pretty at times. Our execution was still clunky, I thought. But our defense kept us in there. I just like like the heart that we're playing with and so I don't know what the ceiling is for this team. I think it's higher than most people think, and every game we are getting better."
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Oregon State WBB: Beavers Close Out Tough Road Trip With Win Over Boston College
RECAP: Boise State Broncos Buck Oregon State Beavers, 34-18
State of the Beavs: Claiming The Pac-2 Title + Optimism For Beaver MBB