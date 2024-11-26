Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Claiming The Pac-2 Title + Optimism For Beaver MBB

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Nov 23, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oregon State football snapped their losing streak with a win to remember against the Washington State Cougars over the weekend. Even if they're the only one this year, beating a conference opponent just has that little extra magic. Your host Matt Bagley recaps the exciting win in Corvallis, plus dives into why there's reason to be optimistic about Wayne Tinkle's Beaver basketball team after a close loss to the Ducks.

Then, there's the matter of a Black Friday showdown with the Boise State Broncos this week, plus Bagley's five other games you should watch this week. Go Beavs.

Joe Londergan
Matt Bagley
