State of the Beavs: Claiming The Pac-2 Title + Optimism For Beaver MBB
Oregon State football snapped their losing streak with a win to remember against the Washington State Cougars over the weekend. Even if they're the only one this year, beating a conference opponent just has that little extra magic. Your host Matt Bagley recaps the exciting win in Corvallis, plus dives into why there's reason to be optimistic about Wayne Tinkle's Beaver basketball team after a close loss to the Ducks.
Then, there's the matter of a Black Friday showdown with the Boise State Broncos this week, plus Bagley's five other games you should watch this week. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
