AllPennState
Top Stories
Wrestling
Basketball
Football

Penn State Alum Calvin Booth Promoted to GM in Denver

Mark Wogenrich

Calvin Booth, who was Penn State's only NBA draft pick for nearly 20 years, is the Denver Nuggets' new general manager.

The Nuggets made the promotion official Tuesday.

"Calvin is one of the brightest basketball minds in our league,” Denver president Tim Connelly said. “We are very fortunate to have him as part of our organization and are extremely excited for his new role."

Booth, 44, joined Denver as assistant general manager in 2017. Last year, the Nuggets went to the Western Conference semifinals. They had the West's third-best record before the league shut down in March.

After a 10-year NBA career, Booth joined the New Orleans Pelicans as a scout. He then spent four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves as a scout and director of player personnel.

Booth is one of Penn State's leading all-time players and holds the school record for career blocked shots (428). He led the Big Ten in blocks four times, and his total ranks second in conference history.

The 1998 Big Ten defensive player of the year, Booth was a three-year starter and two-time captain at Penn State. He helped Penn State to the 1996 NCAA tournament and had a triple-double (19 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks) in the 1999 NIT against Dayton.

The Washington Wizards selected Booth in the second round of the 1999 draft, making him (at 35th overall) the highest-drafted player in Penn State history.

Penn State went nearly 20 years without having a player drafted until New Orleans selected Tony Carr in 2018.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Realignment Roundtable: What's the Outlook for B1G Teams?

How would Big Ten Conference teams react to SI's 'American, Realigned' proposal?

Mark Wogenrich

Should Bill O'Brien Be on Big Ten Network's All-Decade Team?

Former Penn State coach Bill O'Brien left a significant legacy in just two seasons.

Mark Wogenrich

Rasir Bolton: Pat Chambers' 'Noose' Comment Led to Transfer from Penn State

Former Penn State basketball player Rasir Bolton says 'noose' comment by coach Pat Chambers led to transfer

Mark Wogenrich

by

PrincessP

Education 'Imperative' to Pat Chambers' Success at Penn State, Athletic Director Says

Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour also announced new measures to 'learn from the mistakes of the past.'

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Athletic Director Encourages Athletes to 'Find Their Voices'

Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said student-athletes should speak publicly about social issues of they're informed and respectful.

Mark Wogenrich

'We're All Going to Make Some Sacrifices'

Will Penn State football players be comfortable playing the game this season?

Mark Wogenrich

Urban Meyer Talks Penn State's Playoff Chances

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer discusses Penn State's chances to make the College Football Playoff.

Mark Wogenrich

The Penn State Week in Review

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you covered with the links.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's D.J. Newbill Helps Jumpstart Basketball This Weekend

Former Penn State star D.J. Newbill will represent Philadelphia at the $1 million The Basketball Tournament.

Mark Wogenrich

This Week in the Big Ten

What's happening around the Big Ten Conference?

Mark Wogenrich