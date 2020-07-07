Calvin Booth, who was Penn State's only NBA draft pick for nearly 20 years, is the Denver Nuggets' new general manager.

The Nuggets made the promotion official Tuesday.

"Calvin is one of the brightest basketball minds in our league,” Denver president Tim Connelly said. “We are very fortunate to have him as part of our organization and are extremely excited for his new role."

Booth, 44, joined Denver as assistant general manager in 2017. Last year, the Nuggets went to the Western Conference semifinals. They had the West's third-best record before the league shut down in March.

After a 10-year NBA career, Booth joined the New Orleans Pelicans as a scout. He then spent four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves as a scout and director of player personnel.

Booth is one of Penn State's leading all-time players and holds the school record for career blocked shots (428). He led the Big Ten in blocks four times, and his total ranks second in conference history.

The 1998 Big Ten defensive player of the year, Booth was a three-year starter and two-time captain at Penn State. He helped Penn State to the 1996 NCAA tournament and had a triple-double (19 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks) in the 1999 NIT against Dayton.

The Washington Wizards selected Booth in the second round of the 1999 draft, making him (at 35th overall) the highest-drafted player in Penn State history.

Penn State went nearly 20 years without having a player drafted until New Orleans selected Tony Carr in 2018.

