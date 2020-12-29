Can Penn State Get Back on Track in the Big Ten Against Indiana?

The Nittany Lions, who have played a light December schedule, are "trying to see who we really are."

Penn State has practiced a lot lately. Scrimmages, situational drills and plenty of rebounding. That's the byproduct of playing one game since Dec. 13.

Now, the Lions head to Indiana (8:30 p.m. EST Wednesday tipoff on Big Ten Network) looking for their first Big Ten victory. And a team that considered itself capable of surprising the conference needs to begin delivering on that expectation.

"We're really trying to see who we really are," interim coach Jim Ferry said.

Penn State (3-3, 0-2 Big Ten) knew what it wanted to be, and what it couldn't be, entering this season. The Lions like to control a quick tempo, shoot from the outside and wear down teams with their pace. They're not going to win rebounding battles or feed a big man for points inside.

And when those elements haven't converged, the Lions have struggled. The offense gave way in a 62-58 loss to Michigan, Penn State's lowest-scoring game of the season. And the defense lapsed in an ensuing 98-81 loss to Illinois.

So how will Penn State approach Indiana, which also is a surprising 0-2 in the Big Ten under coach Archie Miller? Ferry said the team has to "be scrappier."

"What are our strengths, our weaknesses?" Ferry said. "We obviously have to continue to play to our strengths. We have to be a team that flies around the court. We have to be scrappy. We have to be scrappier.

"We've got to do a better job rebounding the basketball, we have to keep some guys in the paint off-balance, doubling at the post a little more. ... We really have to embrace who we are."

Right now, Penn State is the Big Ten's most limited rebounding team, underscored by a lineup with just two contributing forwards taller than 6-6. The Lions rank last in the Big Ten in defensive rebounding, rebounding margin and rebounding offense.

It's not a team built to play in the paint, which means it has to score on lane drives or perimeter shots. When that goes, the house falls.

"We don't have Lamar [Stevens], we don't have Mike [Watkns], so we can't think we're going to play that way offensively or defensively," Ferry said. "We have to play with speed, share the ball and defensively we have to get tougher."

Penn State (3-3) vs. Indiana (5-4)

When: 8:30 p.m. EST Wednesday

Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

TV: Big Ten Network

Need to Know: Penn State has played the fewest number of games (6) among Big Ten teams. The Lions have played just once since Dec. 13. ... Three Lions are averaging in double figures, led by Izaiah Brockington (15.2). ... Forward John Harrar leads the team in field-goal percentage (61.5 percent). ... Penn State leads the Big Ten in steals per game (8.5). ... Indiana has won five of its last six games vs. Penn State, though its highest margin of victory was eight points. ... The Lions are 3-21 at Assembly Hall.

