Can Penn State Make a Big Ten Tournament Run?

The Lions carry plenty of confidence, and a shiny belt, into the second round of the Big Ten basketball tournament.

Jamari Wheeler wore a wrestling belt late Wednesday night, certifying him as the “King of the Climb” following Penn State’s 72-66 win over Nebraska in the Big Ten men's basketball tournament.

Penn State brought the belt, which players used as a motivating tool during 5 a.m. summer workouts, to Indianapolis for the postseason. It was Wheeler’s idea.

“It works,” the senior said, “so gotta keep it going.”

How much of a postseason run do the Lions have in them? They’re feeling pretty spirited after back-to-back wins in which they have overcome deficits as large as 15 points.

Penn State capped the regular season with such a second-half comeback against Maryland, then outscored Nebraska 49-29 in Wednesday’s second half to reach the second round.

The 11th-seeded Lions, who have won four of their last five games, meet Wisconsin in Thursday's second round of the Big Ten tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for about 9 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Considering the past two games, particularly those comebacks, Penn State doesn't seem to fear trailing by a sizable margin. But there's something else.

"We also believe that we can beat any team in this conference," Wheeler said. "So just keep that going. Believe in each other, play for each other, just play Penn State basketball for 40 minutes and we'll like the results at the end."

Penn State (11-13) carries a lot of karma with it into the postseason. The team is staying at the same hotel it did in 2020, when the Big Ten tournament's cancellation abruptly ended a promising tournament run. Players like Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins didn't get their postseason chances.

Plus, there's the belt. Wheeler said workout winners last summer kept the belt to separate them as the "King of the Climb." Wheeler asked a trainer to revive the idea for the postseason.

And now, the Lions are trying to press this season as far as possible, if only for themselves. Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said recently that she expects to name a men's basketball coach "very quickly" after the season ends. The Jim Ferry era, and with it the remains of a staff that former coach Pat Chambers built, is likely to end. So why not go out firing?

With that attitude, you'd expect to come out of the gate firing. But this team has dug itself deep holes the past two games.

On Sunday, Maryland scored the game's first 12 points, and Penn State missed its first nine shots. And Nebraska opened a 14-point halftime lead against the Lions, who made just two 3-pointers and turned over the ball 10 times in the first half.

"We came in at halftime and [said], 'We've been here before, we can do this,'" said Ferry, the team's interim head coach. "But we just had to get back to being who we were and making sure everybody was just doing their job. ... You could tell in our guys’ eyes in the huddles that they weren’t going to give this one up.”

Wheeler led Penn State with 19 points, making three of the team's seven 3-pointers. Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington had 14 apiece, and Sam Sessoms added 11 off the bench.

More important, Penn State made defensive stops, cut the turnovers and eventually outrebounded Nebraska 43-27. That included a remarkable 14-7 advantage in offensive rebounds.

Penn State has split with Wisconsin this season, playing one gem and one clunker. In late January, the Lions put together a 50-point second half in overwhelming the Badgers, then ranked 14th, 81-71. Three nights later, Wisconsin got its revenge at home, winning 72-56.

What happens Thursday night? Wheeler had an idea.

"I'm a senior," he said. "I want to keep playing as long as I can."

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.