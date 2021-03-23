Penn State Alum Adam Fisher Returns Home to Join Men's Basketball Staff

Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry tapped a familiar name with a strong recruiting profile for his first staff hire.

Shrewsberry named Adam Fisher, who spent the past eight seasons at Miami, as his associate head coach. Fisher is a Penn State graduate who worked for Ed DeChellis and Pat Chambers and also has been on Jay Wright's staff at Villanova.

"When I was looking to find the right person to start my new staff, I wanted to find the perfect fit, and I found that perfect fit in Adam," Shrewsberry said in a statement. "He is well-liked, a hard worker and a family man. The more I talked to him, the more I noticed how our values aligned. He is also a loyal Penn Stater who will fight every day to help us be successful."

Fisher didn't play basketball at Penn State but was involved deeply with the program. A 2006 graduate, Fisher was DeChellis' head student manager for three seasons. He also was a graduate manager at Villanova, where he earned a Master's degree.

Fisher initially worked for Chambers at Boston University, then joined Chambers' staff at Penn State as video coordinator. Chambers promoted Fisher to director of player development in 2012.

Fisher left for Miami in 2013 and spent the last six years as an assistant coach for Jim Larranaga. In that time, Miami produced four 20-win seasons and reached the NCAA tournament three times.

At Miami, Fisher was part of a series of successful recruiting classes. The top prospect was Lonnie Walker IV, a Reading (Pa.) High graduate who was one of three ESPN top-100 players to sign with Miami in 2017. Walker now plays for the San Antonio Spurs.

"I am honored and beyond excited to be coming home to coach at my alma mater,” Fisher said in a statement. "I want to thank Coach Shrewsberry for this amazing opportunity to be a part of his program from day one. His vision, passion and family values will quickly be apparent to the Penn State community and all of the alumni. The future of this program is in incredible hands with his leadership."

