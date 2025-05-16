Penn State Basketball Adds to Highest-Ranked Recruiting Class in Program History
Penn State men's basketball fortified the highest-ranked class in program history with two recent signees, including a 7-foot forward from Croatia. Nittany Lions coach Mike Rhoades recently made the signings official, rounding a Penn State recruiting class that ranks 23rd nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Here's a look at Penn State basketball's newest signees.
Ivan Juric
A 7-foot forward from Croatia, Juric played last season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. Juric averaged 14 points and 9.8 rebounds in his season at Sunrise Christian, where he shot 51 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3-point range, a handy number for a 7-footer.
Juric played for Croatia in the 2024 FIBA U18 Eurobasket tournament, averaging 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in seven games. He shot 50 percent from 3-point range in the tournament. After the Eurobasket event, Juric moved to Kansas to play for Sunrise Christian, where he became a 3-star prospect and the nation's 20th-ranked center, according to On3.
Juric played professionally in the Croatian Premier League, averaging 5.7 points and 2.4 rebounds for BC Dubrava during the 2023-24 season. Rhoades capitalized on staff contacts in international basketball to recruit Juric to Penn State.
“Ivan is a versatile big man who we really wanted in our program," Rhoades said in a statement. "He has impressive size, strength and skill and a desire to get better. He has played against great competition at home and here in the states, and we are really excited to get him here on campus.”
Reggie Grodin
Grodin, a 6-5 guard from Larchmont, N.Y., played last season at the Newman School in Massachusetts. Grodin helped lead Newman to a 32-8 record and a New England Prep School AA title last season. He averaged 12 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 68 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range.
Grodin scored 1,375 career points in high school, playing two seasons at Greenwich Country Day School in Connecticut. Groden also played for the New York Lightning in the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL).
“Reggie brings winning basketball with him and a versatility we need on both ends of the floor," Rhoades said in a statement. "His ability to make shots, make winning plays and defend at a high level are what we want in our program. I'm excited to watch Reggie work in our program.”
Grodin and Juric join a Penn State recruiting class that features Kayden Mingo, the Gatorade New York player of the year. Mingo, a 6-2 guard, is a 4-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and a top-35 player nationally.
The Nittany Lions went 14-15 in its second season under Rhoades, who seeks to lead a Big Ten rebound. Penn State went 6-14 in the conference schedule, losing 11 of 12 games during one stretch. Penn State capped the season with an upset win at Wisconsin.