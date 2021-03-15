Reports: Penn State to Hire Purdue Assistant Micah Shrewsberry as its New Men's Basketball Coach

Micah Shrewsberry, the associate head coach at Purdue who has coached in the NBA and two Final Fours, is expected to be Penn State's new men's basketball coach, according to multiple reports. Jeff Goodman of Stadium first reported the news.

The compensation sub-committee of Penn State's Board of Trustees meets this week to discuss multiple personnel matters, one of which is expected to be the men's basketball position. The first meeting is scheduled for Monday evening.

Shrewsberry, who helped Purdue earn a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament, brings an extensive resume to Penn State for his first major-college head-coaching position. He spent six years in the NBA, coached in two NCAA national-championship games and built a program from scratch in his first head job.

Shrewsberry will take over for interim head coach Jim Ferry, who guided Penn State this season following the abrupt resignation of Pat Chambers last October.

So who is Micah Shrewsberry? Here's a primer on Penn State's new coach.

He is in his second season as associate head coach at Purdue, working alongside Matt Painter. This is Shrewsberry's second stint at Purdue. He also served as the team's offensive coordinator. Purdue faces North Texas in Friday's first round at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Prior to that, Shrewsberry spent six seasons as a Boston Celtics assistant. He worked with head coach Brad Stevens, helping the Celtics to the playoffs five times and to the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals twice.

He has a long history with Stevens, working with him for a decade at Butler and in Boston. Shrewsberry spent four years at Butler, three as an assistant coach.

Shrewsberry has coached in two NCAA tournament championships games, both with Butler in 2010 and 2011. He began his time at Butler as the coordinator of basketball operations.

Between stints with Stevens at Butler and in Boston, Shrewsberry spent two years as an assistant at Purdue. Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said Shrewsberry "has an outstanding basketball mind and is a very strong recruiter."

In 2005, Shrewsberry became the first full-time men's basketball coach at Indiana University South Bend. He essentially built the program, started a booster club and organized its first alumni game.

Shrewsberry is known for his creative offensive mind. Both Stevens and Painter have praised his skill for designing and running offenses At Purdue, Shrewsberry guided the 2019-20 team, which lost three starters, to a top-50 national rank in offensive efficiency. And in his last season in Boston, Shrewsberry coached an offense that ranked second in the NBA in 3-point percentage.

Shrewsberry considers himself a college coach. Similar to Penn State football coach James Franklin, who spent a year in the NFL, Shrewsberry said he values a particular component of college coaching.

"My personality is more geared toward the college side," Shrewsberry told The Athletic after returning to Purdue in 2019. "I’m a relationships guy. If you would ask anybody that’s run across me, I value relationships, continuing and maintaining and having those. That’s something you get in college. You recruit a guy from the time he’s 16 years old. You see them through college and then after college. Seeing the guys you’ve coached and seeing them come back and have their families and watch them grow from who they were in high school to men, it’s just a different deal than you get in the NBA."

Shrewsberry began his coaching career at the University of Indianapolis in 1999. He also was the director of basketball operations at Marshall from 2003-05.

Shrewsberry, 44, is an Indiana native who went to Hanover College and earned a master's in sports management from Indiana State.

