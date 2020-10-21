Penn State men's basketball coach Pat Chambers resigned Wednesday, the result of an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct toward players.

Chambers resigned a week into practice and just over a month before the NCAA men's basketball season is scheduled to begin Nov. 25. Assistant coach Jim Ferry was promoted to interim coach for the 2020-21 season, the athletic department said in a statement.

Penn State confirmed that it began investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct by Chambers following a July story in The Undefeated by Jesse Washington. In the story, former Penn State player Rasir Bolton said that Chambers used the phrase "I want to loosen the noose that's around your neck" during a practice in January 2019.

Chambers apologized for the comment, saying in a statement the reference he made was "hurtful, insensitive and unacceptable."

It's imperative that we all learn from the mistakes of the past - our own and those of others - to move to a more inclusive, just and respectful envrioment," Barbour said in July.

According to Penn State, new allegations surfaced after The Undefeated published the story. Penn State's Affirmative Action and Athletics Integrity offices are involved in the investigation.

Chambers spent nine seasons at Penn State, compiling a 148-150 record. His team went 21-10 last season and was poised to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011 before the postseason was canceled.

