Penn State Basketball Expands Non-Conference Schedule With Florida Tournament
The Penn State men's basketball continues to fill out its 2024-25 non-conference schedule, adding a Florida tournament before Thanksgiving. The Nittany Lions will compete in the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, an eight-team event that includes Clemson and Drexel.
Penn State will play in one bracket with Clemson, San Francisco and Fordham. The other bracket will feature Drexel, Radford, Chicago State and Purdue Fort Wayne. The format pits each bracket in a pair of semifinal games on Nov. 25, followed by championship games Nov. 26. Penn State will play either Clemson, San Francisco or Fordham in its first game.
The Nittany Lions most recently played Clemson in 2022. Penn State is 1-4 all-time against Clemson, 3-2 against Fordham and 0-1 against San Francisco.
Penn State previously announced that it will play Virginia Tech in an early season game in Baltimore. The Nittany Lions will meet the Hokies on Nov. 15 at CFG Bank Arena as part of the Hall of Fame Baltimore. Penn State will announce further non-conference games as it continues to fill its 2024-25 schedule
Penn State knows its Big Ten Conference opponents for the 2024-25 season. The Nittany Lions will face Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue and Washington at home. They will visit Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin. Penn State will play home-and-away series with Indiana, Minnesota and Rutgers. Dates for those games will be announced this summer.
