Penn State Embarks on a Bright Basketball Future

Penn State's John Harrar wants to continue playing basketball but isn't sure where that will be. But wherever he's playing, Harrar plans to interrupt his schedule to get on a plane when Penn State reaches the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

Harrar is convinced that will happen. And he'll be there.

"I’ll be right behind the bench cheering for them, and that will be one of the happiest moments of my life, seeing Penn State win a Big Ten championship," Harrar said. "I'm Penn State forever."

The Lions' exceptional Big Ten tournament run ended March 11 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals with a 69-61 loss to Purdue that stretched to the final minutes. Penn State forced the third-seeded Boilermakers into a 40-minute stress test, one that reminded their head coach what he lost when Penn State hired his top offensive assistant in March 2021.

"Micah Shrewsberry, wow, he is a hell of a coach," Painter told Big Ten Network after the game. ... I wish they weren't so smart at Penn State so we could still have him at Purdue. But [Penn State athletic director] Sandy [Barbour] made a hell of a hire there. He's fabulous."

Penn State (14-17) waded through an entertaining, often-trying first season under Shrewsberry, who convinced a core of former players to stay while introducing five transfers to the roster. The Lions played with an inconsistent lineup; the full team was available just 10 times and not until Jan. 14. As a result, Penn State faced lapses but kept fighting.

The Lions played 14 of their 22 Big Ten games within seven points or less. They lost eight of those games, six in the last month. But Penn State rallied to win its first two games of the Big Ten tournament, including an upset of sixth-seeded Ohio State, before falling to Purdue in their third game in three days.

Afterward, Shrewsberry wasn't quite yet ready to reflect on the whirlwind of the last year. He just wanted to get home, put on some pajamas, open a Dr Pepper and watch the rest of the Big Ten Tournament.

Yet Shrewsberry also promised that the Lions would return stronger next season. Harrar went one better.

"Right behind you," he said, "is a Big Ten championship."

Penn State, which hasn't qualified for the NCAA Tournament since 2011, seemed to turn a corner this season under Shrewsberry. The coach still has plenty to fix but embedded a foundation of attitude, fight and devotion to defense in the program. In fact, Harrar said he compiled a four-page document of Shrewsberry's concepts this season, planning to take that with him to wherever he plays next.

Penn State's basketball future looks brighter now than it did a year ago. Here's why.

Micah Shrewsberry has won over Penn State Matthew O'Haren/USA Today Sports Shrewsberry confronted potentially a total rebuild when he took over at Penn State in 2021. The players had lost head coach Pat Chambers in 2020, played with an interim coach in Jim Ferry and clearly were headed in different directions after the 2020-21 season. But Shrewsberry retained Harrar, Seth Lundy, Myles Dread and Sam Sessoms by speaking plainly with them during an introductory Zoom.

"I told them, I can’t get on that Zoom call and tell you guys that I love you and we’re going to do great," Shrewsberry said. "I was like, I don’t even know you, that’s fake, that’s phony. But being here for a year and being able to coach this guy next to me [Harrar], being able to coach Jalen [Pickett], what they’ve done not just for this week but the entire season, I love these two dudes. I’ll go to war with them any day of the week."

The feeling seemed mutual. Harrar said he's taking Shrewsberry's motto of "Gritty, not pretty" with him. Pickett, after a strong season, is returning. And the players all seemed to internalize Shrewsberry's style that, this past season at least, required commitment to defense, long possessions and plenty of ball movement.

Even with those potentially tedious requirements, the Lions gave everything they had to Shrewsberry and to each other. "Our guys, man, they’re just some warriors, and I love our fight," Shrewsberry said. "I love how we compete. The guys that are seniors kind of put their blind trust in me and they didn’t have to. And the way that they fought and the way that they competed all year, man, I’m so proud of these guys." Jalen Pickett will return Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports This is a big decision for the Lions. Pickett was Penn State's best, and busiest, player this season. He led the team in points and minutes, was the offense's biggest threat and transitioned smoothly after playing three seasons at Siena.

On Friday, Pickett confirmed that he will return to Penn State in 2022, which the Centre Daily Times' Jon Sauber reported before the Big Ten Tournament. Pickett will use his bonus season of eligibility to provide the anchor that the Lions need.

Pickett is one of three key Penn State seniors eligible to return, along with Dread and Sessoms. They played well during the tournament run (Sessoms was huge against Ohio State), and the group, with Lundy, could form an important nucleus for the Lions. They also would help a roster that is going to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal again to supplement its incoming recruiting class. Penn State's 2022 recruiting class arrives Grace Hollars/Indianapolis Star Penn State signed its highest-ranked recruiting class in 2022, a five-player group that ranks 24th nationally according to ESPN and 30th according to Rivals. The class adds needed size, notably with 6-9 forward Kebba Njie, an ESPN Top 100 player.

ESPN says that Njie could make an "immediate impact" with the Lions, while Jameel Brown and Kanye Clary "should form the foundation of Penn State's backcourt." Shrewsberry also has received his first commitment for 2023 — from his son Braeden, who plays at State College High.

This past season demonstrated that players want to play for Shrewsberry. Now, it's up to Penn State to make a financial commitment, notably regarding Name, Image and Likeness, to help Shrewsberry's recruiting pitch.

