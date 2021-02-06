Penn State Grinds to a Needed Big Ten Win Over Maryland

Despite shaky shooting and late turnovers, Penn State clings to a 55-50 victory at home over the Terrapins.

Penn State added incrementally to its NCAA tournament resume Friday, grinding out a 55-50 win over Maryland that provided a needed boost, if not a memorable performance.

The Lions (7-8) dragged Tuesday's shaky second-half shooting performance against Wisconsin into the first half against Maryland, which staked a nine-point lead with a 12-0 run. But the Lions clawed back, tying the game at halftime and gradually putting some distance between themselves and Maryland behind Izaiah Brockington, John Harrar and the targeted offense of Jamari Wheeler.

The win, Penn State's fifth straight at home over Maryland, delivered some more worthy data for the NCAA's NET rankings. Penn State, which entered the game at No. 33, improved its record in Quad 2 games to 2-1. Maryland was 38th in the NET.

Still, Penn State nearly handed the game back to Maryland, turning over the ball on five late possessions, including once via an offensive foul. But Maryland couldn't capitalize on the juicy opportunities, missing nine consecutive shots late in the second half.

Wheeler made the game's biggest, and most casual, shot in a second-half run that determined the game. With the shot clock flipping to 0, Wheeler squared and deliberated before making a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Lions a 39-36 lead.

Wheeler scored 11 points, delivering a vital measure of offense on a night when neither team shot well. Since his 18-point performance in the opener against VMI, Wheeler had not made more than two field goals in a game. Against Maryland, Wheeler hit three 3-pointers.

Further, Wheeler, who entered the game shooting 52.4 percent from the foul line, made two key foul shots with 23.3 seconds remaining.

Harrar (nine points, 12 rebounds) once again was the interior presence, and Brockington (13 points) helped the team overcome its lack of offense. Leading scorer Myreon Jones (15.6 ppg) had a tough night, scoring 2 points on 1-for-9 shooting. Jones and Seth Lundy finished a combined 2-for-17.

Penn State is scheduled to visit Michigan State on Tuesday night.