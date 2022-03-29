Harrar heads to New Orleans for the 3X3U National Championship. First prize is $50,000.

John Harrar left Penn State with a desire to play some more basketball. He'll do that in April at the 2022 3X3U National Championship.

The event is scheduled for April 1-3 in New Orleans, which is hosting the 2022 Final Four. The 3X3U National Championship features 16 four-player teams representing each Division I basketball conference in a series of 3-on-3 games for a $150,000 purse. Games will be broadcast live on Twitter and ESPN2/ESPNU.

The teams are composed of players who have exhausted their college eligibility and seek to play professionally.

Harrar will play on the #B1GMACtion team, which blends players from the Big Ten and the Mid-American conferences. His teammates will be announced later this week.

Harrar won All-Big Ten honorable mention after averaging 10.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season. He was one of two Big Ten players (with Illinois' Kofi Cockburn) to average a double-double per game.

Harrar also was the first Penn State player in 22 years to average a double-double in a season. The Wallingford, Pennsylvania, native shot 64 percent from the field, tying for the second-best single-season shooting percentage in school history.

Harrat ranks second all-time in Penn State career shooting percentage (59.6 percent) and fifth in career rebounds (854). He is one of six players in school history with at least 800 career points and rebounds.

At the 3X3U National Championship, teams will compete in pool play before entering the knockout stage April 3. The top two teams in each pool receive byes to the quarterfinals.

The winning team from each pool receives $1,000. Quarterfinal wins are worth $5,000, and semifinal wins are worth $10,000. The winning team earns $50,000.

The three-day schedule is available on the 3X3U site.

The tournament began in 2018, when the Big Ten won the championship. At least 200 players from the event subsequently have signed professional contracts. The Big Ten/MAC team is the defending champ.

