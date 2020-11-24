Penn State Men's Basketball Opener is Postponed

Penn State's opening men's basketball game against Drexel has been postponed because of COVID-19.

Penn State's season-opening men's basketball game Wednesday against Drexel has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols, the program announced Tuesday.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein first reported the decision. Rothstein also reported that Penn State's game against VMI on Saturday remains on as scheduled. Penn State has not confirmed that yet.

The Penn State basketball teams were scheduled to play their season-openers Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center. The men's team had been scheduled to host Drexel at 1 p.m. The women's game vs. Coppin State still is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.