Penn State Men's Basketball Set to Resume Season

Following an 11-day pause because of COVID-19, the Nittany Lions will play six games in two weeks.
Penn State is scheduled to resume the men's basketball season Sunday at Purdue, marking its first game of 2021.

The Nittany Lions paused team activities Jan. 6 because of positive tests for COVID-19 within the program. Four games were postponed, including home games against Wisconsin, Michigan and Rutgers.

Penn State (3-4) has not played since an 87-85 loss to Indiana on Dec. 30. The team now faces a hectic stretch of games, including six over a two-week period.

The Big Ten announced several schedule changes, with at least one more forthcoming. Here is Penn State's upcoming schedule:

Jan. 17: Penn State at Purdue (1 p.m., BTN)

Jan. 19: Penn State at Illinois (8:30 p.m., BTN). Rescheduled from Jan. 20

Jan. 21: Rutgers at Penn State (TBA). Rescheduled from Jan. 12

Jan. 23: Northwestern at Penn State (Noon or 6 p.m., BTN)

Jan. 27: Wisconsin at Penn State (TBA). Rescheduled from Jan. 6

Jan. 30: Penn State at Nebraska TBA)

The Lions' road game at Ohio State, which was postponed Jan. 6, has yet to be rescheduled.

