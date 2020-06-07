AllPennState
Top Stories
Wrestling
Basketball
Football

Penn State Honors its Athletes of the Year

Mark Wogenrich

Neither Denae Rivers nor Lamar Stevens, Penn State’s athletes of the year, was able to finish their seasons at an NCAA championship event. Both, however, left a legacy.

Rivers, a women’s track national champion, and Stevens, who led the men’s basketball team to a top-10 ranking, were named the school’s top athletes for 2019-20, which ended before potentially their finest moments.

Rivers had qualified for her fourth NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, which were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And Stevens was set to play in the Big Ten basketball tournament, with an appearance in the NCAA tournament forthcoming, when his team's season ended abruptly.

Rivers set 11 Penn State school records and became the first female athlete in Big Ten history to win four consecutive 800-meter titles. She was a three-time indoor All-American and won six conference titles. In 2019, Rivers won the NCAA title in the 800, becoming Penn State track’s first female individual national champion.

Penn State's Denae Rivers
Penn State's Denae Rivers won four Big Ten titles in the indoor 800 meters.Penn State Athletics/Walt Middleton Photography

Stevens, who established the NCAA tournament as a goal of returning for his senior season, watched his career end prior to Penn State’s appearance at the Big Ten tournament. On the flight home from Indianapolis, Stevens and his teammates learned that the NCAA tournament had been canceled as well.

Stevens finished his career with 2,207 points, seven shy of setting the school scoring record. He is one of two Penn State players to finish with 2,000 career points and 800 rebounds.

A two-time All-Big Ten honoree, Stevens led Penn State to a 21-10 record and a No. 9 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll at its peak. He averaged a team-high 17.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Stevens started all 135 games of his career, scoring in double figures 115 times.

Outside of basketball, Stevens partnered with Special Olympics Pennsylvania and LifeLink PSU to write a children’s book. “Lamar’s Climb: A Journey to Happy Valley” featured illustrations by children with Down syndrome. The book debuted in February as part of the basketball program’s “Everyone is Awesome” day.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will you wear a mask at Beaver Stadium this fall?

Penn State surveys season-ticket holders, asking for input to shape the football experience.

Mark Wogenrich

The James Franklin Q&A

The Penn State coach discusses the complex process of returning to workouts, which he stressed will be voluntary.

Mark Wogenrich

At Penn State, a Time to Speak and to Listen

Penn State coach James Franklin gave his team a chance to discuss the death of George Floyd

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Win Total Odds: Should Gamblers Take the Over or Under?

A year after Penn State won 11 games, oddsmakers set the win total at 9.5 for 2020.

Mark Wogenrich

Let the hype resume for Penn State's Micah Parsons

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, named to the preseason Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list, wants to contend for the Heisman Trophy.

Mark Wogenrich

Welcome back: Penn State football players returning June 8

Penn State players begin quarantine process; voluntary workouts resume June 15.

Mark Wogenrich

Send your questions for our first Penn State football mailbag

Hey Penn State fans!

Patrick Burns

by

grv413

Maryland announces Friday's game vs. Penn State is sold out

Penn State is set to play in front of a sellout crowd in its first road game of the year.

Patrick Burns

by

Lion74

Penn State football mailbag: Is the offense for real? Ranking the RBs & more

Answering all of your questions heading into the Nittany Lions' homecoming game against an injury-ridden Purdue team.

Patrick Burns

by

1Penn TDClub

Welcome to Penn State Maven! Here’s what you can expect from our coverage

Sports Illustrated’s home for Penn State football, basketball, hockey, wrestling and more.

Patrick Burns

by

1Penn TDClub