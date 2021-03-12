Penn State Preparing to Name Men's Basketball Coach 'Very Quickly'

But after their bitter loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament, the Nittany Lions hope for a postseason bid to the NIT.

Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry has said several times this season that he won't politic to become the permanent men's basketball coach. Late Thursday in Indianapolis, though, Ferry said he would love to continue coaching his team in the NIT Tournament.

"Hopefully we still get to play," Ferry said. "I will politic for that."

Penn State's Big Ten tournament ended with a 75-74 loss to Wisconsin, a game that encapsulated the team's entire season. Once again, the Lions rallied from a deep deficit (down 18 with 7:48 to play) to generate the potential game-winning shot in the last seconds.

But after Sam Sessoms' apparent pass inside to John Harrar was stolen, the players left the floor in tears. Ferry had trouble containing his later as well.

"It's always hard when a season comes to an end, but especially this one and the way it did, because these guys had so much fight," Ferry said. "These guys could have laid down several times this year in tough situations, but they never did."

Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) and Myles Dread leave the court after a 75-74 loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament. (Photo: Aaron Doster, USA Today Sports)

Penn State (11-14) now waits to learn whether it will be invited to the reformatted NIT Tournament. It also waits on what Athletic Director Sandy Barbour called "the next chapter" of Penn State men's basketball. It's quite a state of limbo.

Bids for the 16-team NIT Tournament will be announced Sunday. The event will be bubbled in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. First-round games begin Wednesday.

After the loss to Wisconsin, Ferry said that the team "absolutely will play in the NIT" if invited.

"We are all on the same page: the school the players, we all want to keep this thing going," Ferry said. "If we get invited, we'd be more than happy, we'd be excited to play in the NIT. Absolutely."

Despite its losing record, Penn State is 42nd in the NCAA men's basketball NET rankings, higher than some of the teams that will play in the NCAA Tournament. Penn State would be a fine story for the NIT but has to overcome the impression of its sub.-500 record.

Ferry considers that possible.

"When you look at our metrics and who we are as a team and who is playing well, hopefully we’ll have an opportunity for postseason play," the coach said.

Riding parallel to the season's end is the program's future. Barbour said on the Penn State Coaches Show that she is moving swiftly with the hiring process and expects to announce a hire as soon as the season ends.

Barbour said she has been impressed with Ferry's "audition" along with the candidate pool that applied. Purdue assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry and Cleveland State head coach Dennis Gates reportedly are among the top contenders.

Both coaches are being mentioned as candidates for multiple jobs. Gates led Cleveland State to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009.

"We're going to be in a position to name a new head coach very quickly after the conclusion [of the season] when the guys are done playing, and I hope that’s a long time away from now, and then move into the next chapter," Barbour said on the Coaches Show.

The next chapter sounds unlikely to include Ferry, and several players might want to transfer for a fresh start as well. So here's hoping that Harrar, Sessoms, Jamari Wheeler, Myles Dread, Myreon Jones, Izaiah Brockington and Seth Lundy get at least one more opportunity to play together.

Ferry felt that way as well. But if the season ended Thursday, Ferry left the Lions with this.

"I told them I love them, I appreciate every single one of them and that we absolutely all grew from this season," he said.

Watch Ferry's entire post-game press conference above.

