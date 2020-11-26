Penn State Has its First Win of the 2020-2021 Season

The Penn State women's basketball team defeats Coppin State for the school's first victory this fall.

The Penn State women's basketball team Wednesday delivered the university's first victory since March, a moment coach Carolyn Kieger wanted to share.

"Everybody enjoy a Thanksgiving meal after this," Kieger said. "Everybody's 1-0 today."

Kelly Jekot, playing her first game in nearly two years, and Anna Camden had double-doubles as the Lady Lions defeated Coppin State 84-45 in their season-opener at the Bryce Jordan Center. The game marked the first indoor sporting event at Penn State since the spring shutdown and also the first win of any kind since sports resumed in October.

With the football team 0-5, the men's ice hockey team 0-4 and the men's basketball team having its opener postponed, Penn State needed a win. Enter the women's basketball team and Jekot, a senior transfer player who could spark a team that went 7-23 last season.

Jekot had 11 points and 11 rebounds in her Penn State debut, while also scoring her 1,000th career point. She scored the first 990 points during a three-year career at Villanova that ended with a torn ACL she sustained at the 2019 Big East Tournament.

At Villanova, Jekot had played against Marquette, where Kieger played and spent five years as head coach prior to coming to Penn State. She cited Kieger as a primary reason for choosing Penn State as a transfer destination

"I know the type of culture she fosters here, and I'm really happy that I get to be a part of it," Jekot said.

Tova Sabel, a freshman guard from Sweden, led the team with 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting in her Penn State debut. Sophomore Anna Camden had 13 points and 10 rebounds, while sophomore Makenna Marisa scored 12 points.

Penn State hosts St. Francis on Monday.

(Photo: Penn State Athletics-Mark Selders)

