Penn State-Wisconsin Basketball Game Postponed

Penn State and Wisconsin postponed their Big Ten men’s basketball game, scheduled for Sunday in State College.

The programs cited “health and safety concerns.” The postponement is the second this season for Penn State (3-4).

Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry held a media session Saturday but did not mention a possible postponement.

The Lions had an earlier nonconference game against Drexel postponed. Ferry said Saturday that game is unlikely to be rescheduled.

Penn State’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday against Ohio State.