Penn State Women's Basketball Adds New Assistant Coach
Penn State women's basketball coach Carolyn Kieger completed her 2025-26 staff by hiring Bob Dunn, a 19-year basketball veteran who most recently coached at Cleveland State. Kieger also recently hired Jason Crofton, who has worked with Jay Wright and Ed DeChellis, as assistant coach and the program's first general manager.
“We’re excited to welcome Bob to our staff,” Kieger said in a statement. “He brings a unique blend of experience, a winning mindset, and strong character that align perfectly with the vision and culture of our program. I’m confident he will make an immediate impact on our student-athletes and help elevate our staff.”
Dunn spent last season as an assistant with the Cleveland State women's team. The Vikings won 27 games, finished third in the Horizon League and played in the WNIT. Dunn previously was an assistant coach at Cleveland State for two seasons from 2021-23.
In between his stints at Cleveland State, Dunn worked one season on the staff at Miami in scouting and analytics. Miami went 19-12 in Dunn's season there.
Dunn, a University of Dayton graduate, began his coaching career at Wagner College, where he was an assistant and recruiting coordinator. Dunn then spent six seasons on the coaching staff at George Mason, where he also led the program's international recruiting initiative. Dunn also has served as the video coordinator for the women's program at Kentucky.
Both Penn State basketball programs have hired general managers for the first time. In May, men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades hired Scott Pera, the former head coach at Rice, where the two worked together. Pera will be charged with roster-building and fundraising for the Nittany Lions. Crofton will hold similar responsibilites for the Penn State women's basketball team.
The Lady Lions went 10-19 last season and 1-17 in the Big Ten. Keiger enters her seventh season as head coach.