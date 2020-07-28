Penn State's Lamar Stevens Invited to NBA Draft Combine

Penn State's Lamar Stevens had his last chance to play in the NCAA basketball tournament ended by COVID-19. He hopes the same won't happen with the 2020 NBA Draft Combine.

Stevens, a two-time All-Big Ten player at Penn State, is among more than 100 players invited to this year's draft combine. The event, though, has no date or location and ultimately might not be held. The NBA has scheduled the 2020 draft for Oct. 16.

“I’ve been blessed to be able to play this great game and grateful for the support of so many people, especially my family and coaches," Stevens said in a statement. "With the invitation to participate in the NBA Combine and the experiences I’ve had over the last two summers, I’m going to make the most of the opportunities presented and prove that I can contribute to a team’s success.”

Stevens initially declared for the 2019 NBA draft but returned for a senior year in which he helped position Penn State for its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011.

When the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments were canceled, Stevens finished his career as Penn State's No. 2 all-time scorer. He scored 2,207 points, seven shy of the school's scoring record.

At Penn State, Stevens started all 135 games of his career, scoring in double figures 115 times. He was named the school's male athlete of the year. Penn State coach Pat Chambers said that Stevens would "go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, players in Penn State history."

"Lamar has earned this chance to showcase his abilities, and, without question, any team could benefit from Lamar’s work ethic and leadership,” Chambers said. "On the court, in the locker room and in the community, he’s the type of player and person you want representing your organization."

