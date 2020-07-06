Penn State men's basketball coach Pat Chambers "understands the pain" he caused former player Rasir Bolton by using the word "noose" with Bolton, athletic director Sandy Barbour said Monday.

Further, Barbour announced a series of steps Penn State's athletic department will take to address and prevent further incidents, including the formation of an ICA Response Team.

"It’s imperative that we all learn from the mistakes of the past – our own and those of others – to move to a more inclusive, just and respectful environment," Barbour said.

Bolton, who played at Penn State for one season, said Monday that Chambers' use of the word "noose" during a conversation between the two contributed to his decision to transfer. Bolton left for Iowa State, where he was granted immediate eligibility.

Chambers apologized in a statement, saying the reference he made was "hurtful, insensitive and unacceptable."

Barbour said that Chambers is "committed to educating himself and he is actively working to learn and grow, which will be imperative to his future success at Penn State."

"Our black community of students, faculty and staff must have the opportunity to feel safe, respected and welcome at Penn State, and clearly our past actions and words have not always contributed positively to that goal," Barbour said. "It is our obligation to embrace all in our community regardless of differences – the color of their skin, their ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, disability or gender should not matter. Our community of student-athletes, staff and coaches is stronger because of the diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives they all bring to our competitive venues and classrooms."

Barbour said that Penn State's athletic department will form a Response Team to address concerns about the "culture, climate and experience of the Intercollegiate Athletics community."

In a statement, Bolton said that he was provided with only "surface level resources" to address Chambers' comment. Barbour said that the ICA Response Team will seek better resolutions.

Barbour also said that Penn State will conduct an annual department survey regarding "diversity, inclusion respect and acceptance" within athletics.

Penn State's athletics department also will contribute to President Eric Barron's Commission on Racism, Bias and Community Safety.

"These steps are just a start," Barbour said. "As we listen, learn and create ideas and efforts, we will implement a sustainable department-wide effort."

Last week, Barbour said that she encourages Penn State athletes to "find their voices" as long as they do so respectfully and with knowledge of the subject about which they are speaking.

"Yes, it is an individual voice, but if you're going to use the Penn State platform, if you're going to use the team platform, then it involves the team," Barbour said. "And so I anticipate that there are going to be lots of conversations on the team level about how teams want to express themselves and how they want to allow individuals on their teams to express themselves."

