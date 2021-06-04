Point Guard Kanye Clary Gets Penn State's 2022 Basketball Recruiting Class Started Again

Kanye Clary, a 5-11 point guard from Virginia, is the first high school basketball player to make a commitment to Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Clary, who will join Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, announced his decision on social media.

Clary began his high school career at Princess Anne High in Virginia Beach before transferring to Massanutten Military Academy last year. He is considered among the top point guards in Virginia and quickly committed after making an official visit to Penn State.

Shrewsberry has made recruiting a priority during his first few months at Penn State. He has added three transfer players and continues to look for more. Penn State had three players committed to the 2022 class under Pat Chambers, all of whom changed their decisions after Chambers and Penn State parted ways in 2020.

During the recent Penn State Coaches Caravan, Shrewsberry described his recruiting philosophy, using the word "fit" as the primary launch point. He had two other key criteria, however.

“Those are the kids that will thrive in how we want to play and how we want to do, so my recruiting philosophy is to find the right fits for this place, find the right fits for me and find people that can make threes and make open layups," Shrewsberry said.

Shrewsberry was animated on the virtual Caravan in describing the race he has run since taking over the Penn State program. He also sounded a hopeful note for fans, saying, "We're on the rise," and noting how one significant decision energized him.

“I got great news when I got [forward] John Harrar back for his super-senior year, and I want to do right by him, by bringing in some great transfers, bringing in some guys from last year’s team and having a group that really represents Penn State the right way," Shrewsberry said. "We play our tails off every night that we get out there, and we’re having fun. You've got to love hard work, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Here's a look at Clary's highlights.