Talor Battle Returns to Penn State as an Assistant Coach

Mark Wogenrich

Talor Battle, Penn State's all-time leading scorer who recently had been working as a financial advisor, will rejoin the Nittany Lions as a basketball coach. The men's basketball program announced Thursday that Battle will join Pat Chambers' staff as an assistant.

"Talor embodies everything it means to be a Nittany Lion and his work ethic, winning mentality and attitude align with our vision for success," Chambers said in a statement. "His experiences at Penn State as a leader, as a competitor in the Big Ten and as part of this community will be invaluable for our current and future student-athletes."

Battle replaces former Penn State assistant Kevin Freeman, who left for Connecticut in early September.

Battle was a three-year captain and two-time All-Big Ten selection at Penn State, earning All-American honors in 2011. He scored a school-record 2,213 career points during his four-year career and helped Penn State to two milestone seasons.

In 2009, the Lions won a record 27 games and claimed the NIT title. In 2011, Battle was named to the All-Big Ten tournament team after leading Penn State to the championship game and its most recent NCAA tournament appearance. Battle is one of two players to lead Penn State in scoring for four consecutive seasons.

After college, Battle played professionally in Europe for seven seasons. In 2019 he joined Morgan Stanley as a financial advisor in his Albany, N.Y., his hometown.

