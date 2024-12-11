What We Learned From Penn State's Big Ten Loss at Rutgers
Riding the high of last week’s win over No. 8 Purdue, Penn State men’s basketball hit the road to continue Big Ten play against Rutgers. But the Nittany Lions fell behind by as many as 17 points against the Scarlet Knights, and a second-half comeback wasn’t enough in an 80-76 loss. Here’s what we learned about Penn State (8-2) on Tuesday from its first true road game of the season.
Defense struggles to contain Rutgers' playmakers
Rutgers star freshmen guards Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey had big games, both registering double-doubles as part of a much-needed win for the Knights. Harper led the team with 24 points, including three 3-pointers. He also posted 11 rebounds, two blocks and a team-leading five assists. Bailey was active on the boards with a career-high 15 rebounds and scored 15 points of his own.
After an impressive performance against Purdue, a game in which they held all-Big Ten guard Braden Smith to only six points, the Nittany Lions took a step back defensively, particularly in allowing 48 first-half points. The Knights also shot 44 percent from 3-point range in the first half.
Penn State rallies behind strong second halves from Dilione, Hicks
Penn State fell behind 50-33 at the start of the second half before clawing its way back to within three points late. After not scoring in the first half, Freddie Dilione V led the team in the second half with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting. It was another strong performance for the Tennessee transfer, who had 14 points against Purdue and 16 against Buffalo the game prior.
Zach Hicks also impressed from deep, leading the team with 20 points on six made 3-pointers. Their efforts brought the Nittany Lions to within striking distance, but poor shot selection on the last few possessions ultimately prevented Penn State from tying the game or taking the lead.
In the end, the Nittany Lions fell short when it came to scoring rebounds and getting to the free-throw line. Rutgers outrebounded Penn State 46-32, and the Nittany Lions went 7-for-9 from the foul line. Rutgers had a rough night shooting free throws (14-for-25).
Frustrating night for Ace Baldwin Jr.
Penn State’s leading scorer had a tough night in Piscataway, finishing with just eight points on 3-of-14 shooting. A visibly frustrated Baldwin got into foul trouble early while trying to keep up with Harper and Bailey, and his shots weren’t falling on the other end of the court.
Late in the game, Baldwin took the ball into his own hands. Down 77-75 with 1:16 to go, he missed a stepback jumper, and on the following possession, he turned over the ball. Out of a timeout with 10 seconds left with Penn State down 79-76, Baldwin went for a 3-pointer while being guarded, but his attempt banked off the rim.
The Nittany Lions had opportunities to tie or take the lead late but couldn’t turn those possessions into points when it counted. The shot selection and misses symbolized a tough day for Penn State’s normally reliable point guard.
Up next
Baldwin and the Nittany Lions look to bounce back against Coppin State (0-11) in a nonconference game Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET at the Bryce Jordan Center.
