Big Ten Plans Conference-Only Schedule for 2020

Mark Wogenrich

The Big Ten plans to play conference-only games for all sports this season, which will cut Penn State's three non-conference games, including its first visit to Virginia Tech.

Decisions regarding schedules will be announced later, the conference said in a statement.

"By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic," the statement said.

In addition, the Big Ten said that summer workouts will remain voluntary for all teams, and athletes who do choose not to play this fall will not lose their scholarships.

According to the NCAA's summer workout calendar, teams were scheduled to begin mandatory workouts July 13.

"While Big Ten member institutions continue to rely on the most up-to-date medical information to establish the best protocols for voluntary workouts on their campuses, in compliance with local and state regulations, the Conference is working with the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee to finalize Conference-wide protocols," the statement said. "As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate."

Rivals.com reported this week that a 10-game, conference-only schedule is likely for 2020.

Penn State was scheduled to open the season at home against Kent State on Sept. 5. It then was scheduled to make its first visit to Virginia Tech before concluding the non-conference schedule against San Diego State.

If the Big Ten expands the conference schedule, Penn State would add teams from the West Division. Geographically, Purdue and Illinois would make the most sense.

Here is Penn State's current Big Ten schedule:

Sept. 26: NORTHWESTERN

Oct. 3: at Michigan

Oct. 17: IOWA

Oct. 24: OHIO STATE

Oct. 31: at Indiana

Nov. 7: at Nebraska

Nov. 14: MICHIGAN STATE

Nov. 21: MARYLAND

Nov. 28: at Rutgers

