SI.com
AllPennState
HomeWrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Search

Big Ten Football Season Poses 'Real Challenge,' Pennsylvania Health Secretary Says

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State will begin its 2020 Big Ten football season Saturday at Indiana, a state on Pennsylvania's recommended quarantine list for travelers because of COVID-19. Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health, said the situation poses a "challenge" for the team.

"That's a real challenge," Levine said during a news conference Monday. "... We were pleased when the Big Ten initially decided that they were not going to play sports. They’ve since changed their decision, and I think it is a challenge if you’re going to a state that has a significant incidents rate and then you come back, which is why we have certain states on a quarantine list."

Indiana is among 25 states on Pennsylvania's quarantine list. The Pennsylvania Department of Health recommends that travelers who visit those states quarantine for 14 days upon returning.

Levine's response was to a question about Penn State playing its season-opener at Indiana, then hosting Ohio State a week later on Oct 31. Levine acknowledged Penn State's adherence to virus-protection protocols and the Big Ten's daily testing procedures, which she called "beneficial as well."

"But I think the Big Ten playing is a challenge," Levine said.

Indiana recorded 12,762 new positive tests for COVID-19 from Oct. 12-18, according to the Indianapolis Star. Chicago and Ohio also have added Indiana to their recommended quarantine lists, the paper reported.

Levine was not asked about, nor did she mention, Pitt's road game at Miami last weekend. Florida also is listed on Pennsylvania's recommended quarantine list. Pitt hosts Notre Dame on Saturday.

Penn State coach James Franklin has said often since the Big Ten postponed its fall sports seasons in August that he is comfortable with the athletic department's virus-prevention protocols. Franklin said recently that the program is putting together a detailed travel plan for its opening game.

"We’re just trying to do the best we possibly can to make this thing work," Franklin said last week. "Not only how we play on the field and how we scheme and how we coach but the discipline of how we conduct ourselves away from the Lasch Football Building and Beaver Stadium is going to impact what we do on it."

Penn State also is scheduled to visit Nebraska, which is among six Big Ten states on Pennsylvania's recommended quarantine list. The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Tennessee is on the list as well.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Penn State vs. Indiana: What You Need to Know

Penn State visits Indiana on Saturday for the 2020 Big Ten opener. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

Mark Wogenrich

Under the Radar: Five Penn State Players to Watch in 2020

Penn State coach James Franklin loves the roster depth he has built for 2020. Here are five players to watch from that list.

Mark Wogenrich

The Penn State Week in Review

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you linked with the Penn State Week in Review.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Plans 'Prudent' Approach to Running its Quarterbacks

Quarterback Sean Clifford was Penn State's third-leading rusher last season. Will he run as much in 2020? Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca discusses.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Allowed Too Many Big Plays Last Season. So What's the Fix?

Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry studied his team's big-play lapses of 2019. Here's what he found.

Mark Wogenrich

Get a Glimpse at Penn State Football Practice

Penn State released footage from training camp as the team prepares for its Oct. 24 opener at Indiana. Watch here.

Mark Wogenrich

The Reasons to be Confident, and Wary, About Penn State's Defense

How will Penn State's defense fare without Micah Parsons and Yetur Gross-Matos? Could it be (gasp) better?

Mark Wogenrich

by

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Continues to Report Low COVID-19 Positive Rate Among Athletes

Penn State President Eric Barron asks fans not to visit State College on football game days this season.

Mark Wogenrich

by

JohnQLiberty

James Franklin, the 'Nag' of Penn State Football

Penn State coach James Franklin has been the football team's COVID-19 'nag,' screaming at practice behind a mask and fogged glasses. So far, his approach has worked.

Mark Wogenrich

Mount Carmel High School cancels football season while investigating hazing allegations

Mount Carmel High School, which holds the Pennsylvania record for most football wins, has canceled its season due to hazing allegations.

Mark Wogenrich