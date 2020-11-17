COVID-19 False Positives Impacting Penn State

Penn State's James Franklin said his program has generated 39 false-positive tests for COVID-19 this season, a number that has confused the coach and affected the team's ability to practice.

Franklin addressed the COVID-19 testing Tuesday during his weekly press conference. According to Franklin, Penn State's rate of false-positives tests is an outlier in the Big Ten.

"We're at, I think, a higher rate than anybody in the conference and trying to find out why," Franklin said.

Per Big Ten rules, football players, coaches and staff members undergo a daily rapid antigen test, administered by an outside service, prior to practices and games. Those who return a positive result then are required to undergo a confirmatory PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) test. They are quarantined and cannot practice or coach until the PCR test returns a negative result.

According to the Big Ten, a percentage of anonymous samples from negative tests undergo further validity testing to ensure that the rapid antigen tests "are performing in accordance with expectations."

Penn State has not announced any specific positive cases of COVID-19 among football players or staff. In its most recent COVID-19 testing release, Penn State reported six positive cases in athletes among 2,285 tests administered from Oct. 31-Nov. 6.

Franklin has said that one player missed the opener against Indiana because of a false-positive result. The coach said Tuesday that several players and staff members have returned false-positive results multiple times.

When that happens, players cannot practice, and graduate assistant or analysts have to fill in for missing coaches at practice

"Yeah, it can be an emotional rollercoaster," Franklin said. "... This is what 2020 has brought us. And we've got to find a way to navigate it the best we can."

Penn State is scheduled to host Iowa on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.