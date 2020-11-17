SI.com
AllPennState
HomeWrestlingFootballHockeyBasketball
Search

COVID-19 False Positives Impacting Penn State

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's James Franklin said his program has generated 39 false-positive tests for COVID-19 this season, a number that has confused the coach and affected the team's ability to practice.

Franklin addressed the COVID-19 testing Tuesday during his weekly press conference. According to Franklin, Penn State's rate of false-positives tests is an outlier in the Big Ten.

"We're at, I think, a higher rate than anybody in the conference and trying to find out why," Franklin said.

Per Big Ten rules, football players, coaches and staff members undergo a daily rapid antigen test, administered by an outside service, prior to practices and games. Those who return a positive result then are required to undergo a confirmatory PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) test. They are quarantined and cannot practice or coach until the PCR test returns a negative result.

According to the Big Ten, a percentage of anonymous samples from negative tests undergo further validity testing to ensure that the rapid antigen tests "are performing in accordance with expectations."

Penn State has not announced any specific positive cases of COVID-19 among football players or staff. In its most recent COVID-19 testing release, Penn State reported six positive cases in athletes among 2,285 tests administered from Oct. 31-Nov. 6.

Franklin has said that one player missed the opener against Indiana because of a false-positive result. The coach said Tuesday that several players and staff members have returned false-positive results multiple times.

When that happens, players cannot practice, and graduate assistant or analysts have to fill in for missing coaches at practice

"Yeah, it can be an emotional rollercoaster," Franklin said. "... This is what 2020 has brought us. And we've got to find a way to navigate it the best we can."

Penn State is scheduled to host Iowa on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No Decision Yet at Quarterback, Penn State Coach James Franklin Says

James Franklin says Will Levis has earned a shot at Penn State's starting quarterback job.

Mark Wogenrich

First Look: Penn State vs. Iowa

Penn State has a six-game winning streak over Iowa and a four-game losing streak this season. Which one ends Saturday?

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Loses Third Player from 2021 Basketball Recruiting Class

Elijah Hutchins-Everett reopened his recruiting process, leaving Penn State men's basketball without a 2021 commit.

Mark Wogenrich

After a Fourth Defeat, Penn State's James Franklin Sounds Defeated

Penn State didn't quit against Nebraska. But the team also gave itself too big a hill to climb.

Mark Wogenrich

by

Davoh

What's Next for Penn State? A Quarterback Change

Will Levis or Sean Clifford? For the first time in his Penn State career, coach James Franklin faces the prospect of changing quarterbacks.

Mark Wogenrich

Nebraska 30, Penn State 23: Rapid Reaction

Penn State changes quarterbacks, finds a defensive spark but falls to Nebraska.

Mark Wogenrich

by

19128

Penn State 'Forgot How to Have Fun' During its 0-3 Start, Running Backs Coach Ja'Juan Seider Says

Running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider says Penn State has to find joy in the game again.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State vs. Nebraska Prediction: Who's Up for the Fight?

Penn State and Nebraska, winless teams with similar issues, meet Saturday in Lincoln. Who gets their first victory?

Mark Wogenrich

How a Team Meeting Might Change the Course of Penn State's Season

'I think they felt better, and I know I felt better,' Penn State's James Franklin said of a Tuesday team meeting.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Running Back Journey Brown Ends His Football Career

Penn State running back Journey Brown has ended his playing career because of a medical condition.

Mark Wogenrich

by

Sailbum