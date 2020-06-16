D.J. Dozier, Steve Wisniewski and Bobby Engram, three of Penn State's most iconic players, returned to the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, which was announced Tuesday by the National Football Foundation.

Dozier and Wisniewski were instrumental players on Penn State's 1986 offense that propelled the team to a 12-0 record and its second national championship. Engram was the top receiver on Penn State's 1994 team that went 12-0, won the Rose Bowl and finished second in the AP poll.

All three are veterans of the Hall of Fame ballot, which this year includes 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision. Voting is open until July 7, and the 2021 class will be announced early next year.

Here's a look at Penn State's nominees:

D.J. Dozier: The running back was a consensus All-American in 1986, when he totaled 1,098 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns. Dozier was the first player to lead Penn State in rushing for four consecutive seasons.

Bobby Engram: Winner of the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver in 1994, Engram caught 52 passes for 1,029 yards, becoming the first Penn State receiver to top 1,000 yards in a season. Engram is among five players from the 1994 offense named first-team All-Americans.

Steve Wisniewski: The offensive lineman was a three-year starter and a two-time All-American. Wisniewski is considered among Penn State's great linemen, having blocked for top backs Dozier and Blair Thomas in the 1980s.

Penn State has 25 inductees in the College Football Hall of Fame, with quarterback Kerry Collins most recently being inducted in 2018.

More than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers received the ballot. To be considered, players must have been a first-team All-American.

