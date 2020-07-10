AllPennState
Former Penn State Lineman Donovan Smith Questions Playing Through COVID-19

Mark Wogenrich

Former Penn State lineman Donovan Smith has missed one game in his five-year NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But now Smith is wondering when he might play again.

Smith posted a lengthy letter to his Instagram account saying that playing through the COVID-19 pandemic "does not seem like a risk worth taking."

Smith, a 2015 second-round draft pick, said that he is expecting the birth of his first child in several weeks. Smith questioned how he might take the proper precautions around teammates and then "go home to be with my newborn daughter."

"How can a sport that requires physical contact on every single snap and transferral of all types of bodily fluid EVERY SINGLE PLAY practice safe social distancing?" he wrote. "How can I make sure that I don't bring COVID-19 back to my household?"

Smith addressed his letter to the NFL and the NFL Players Association. His Instagram post featured the NFL logo.

At left tackle, Smith will be a key presence in protecting new quarterback Tom Brady. Smith also has proven himself to be a durable lineman, missing just one game in five years. He started 66 consecutive games before missing the Detroit game early last season.

"There are just too many 'hows' that have yet to be answered to ease player concerns and ensure the safety of not only myself, but also my family," Smith wrote. "I just can't imagine how the game will be the same during these unprecedented times."

View this post on Instagram

@nfl @nflpa To whom it may concern: With the start of the 2020 NFL season fast approaching, many thoughts and questions roam my mind as I’m sure it does for many of my fellow “coworkers” across the league. The unfortunate events of the COVID-19 pandemic have put a halt to a lot of things. Football is not one. To continue discussing the many UNKNOWNS do not give me the comfort. Risking my health as well as my family’s health does not seem like a risk worth taking. With my first child due in 3 weeks, I can’t help but think about how will I be able to go to work and take proper precautions around 80+ people everyday to then go home to be with my newborn daughter. How can a sport that requires physical contact on every snap and transferral of all types of bodily fluid EVERY SINGLE PLAY practice safe social distancing? How can I make sure that I don’t bring COVID-19 back to my household? Yes, we can get tested everyday, but if it takes 24 hours to get my results, how can I know each day that I am not spreading this virus or contracting it? The reoccurring issue here is how? There are too many “hows” that have yet to be answered to ease player concerns and ensure the safety of not only myself, but also my family. I just can’t imagine how the game will be the same during these unprecedented times. Now to hear that 35% of my paycheck may be withheld while we are out sacrificing our health and wellness for the joy and entertainment of everyone else who will be safe at home in front of their TVs? Something isn’t right here. That should at LEAST warrant a pay raise due to the risk, not a cut. I am not a lab rat or guinea pig to test theories on. I am a man, a son, brother, soon to be father, and I deserve to be safe at work.

A post shared by Donovan Smith (@dsmith_76) on

