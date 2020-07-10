Former Penn State Lineman Donovan Smith Questions Playing Through COVID-19

Former Penn State lineman Donovan Smith has missed one game in his five-year NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But now Smith is wondering when he might play again.

Smith posted a lengthy letter to his Instagram account saying that playing through the COVID-19 pandemic "does not seem like a risk worth taking."

Smith, a 2015 second-round draft pick, said that he is expecting the birth of his first child in several weeks. Smith questioned how he might take the proper precautions around teammates and then "go home to be with my newborn daughter."

"How can a sport that requires physical contact on every single snap and transferral of all types of bodily fluid EVERY SINGLE PLAY practice safe social distancing?" he wrote. "How can I make sure that I don't bring COVID-19 back to my household?"

Smith addressed his letter to the NFL and the NFL Players Association. His Instagram post featured the NFL logo.

At left tackle, Smith will be a key presence in protecting new quarterback Tom Brady. Smith also has proven himself to be a durable lineman, missing just one game in five years. He started 66 consecutive games before missing the Detroit game early last season.

"There are just too many 'hows' that have yet to be answered to ease player concerns and ensure the safety of not only myself, but also my family," Smith wrote. "I just can't imagine how the game will be the same during these unprecedented times."

