SI.com
AllPennState
HomeWrestlingFootballHockeyBasketball
Search

DraftKings to Refund Some Bets on Penn State-Indiana Game

Mark Wogenrich

DraftKings says it will refund some bets on the Penn State-Indiana game after the Hoosiers won 36-35 on a controversial two-point conversion in overtime.

According to DraftKings customer support, the site will issue refunds to those who bet Penn State to win on the moneyline, which is a straight won-loss bet. Parlay bets are not affected.

Darren Rovell first reported the decision Saturday night.

Big Ten officials ruled Saturday that Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. scored the two-point conversion in overtime by touching the end-zone pylon with the football. The ruling was confirmed after an instant-replay review.

Television replays and still photos appeared to show that the ball touched the ground out of bounds before reaching the pylon. Mike Periera, rules analyst for Fox Sports, said it was a "really tough call" but also a "likely and right ending" to Indiana's first win over Penn State since 2013.

Penn State coach James Franklin said after the game that he saw the play only on the Memorial Stadium scoreboard.

"I talked to the guys on the headset up in the booth to see what they saw," Franklin said. "To me, from what I was told, it could have went either way. But if it's something that could have went either way, then it's inconclusive and the call stands."

Franklin also said that he did not get an explanation in the stadium from the officials.

"Once they make a decision, they run off the field," Franklin said. "You're never going to get an explanation at the end of the game, especially with a controversial play or call."

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford: 'I Don't Want Anyone Else Taking This Loss'

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford offers a blunt self-assessment after his team's overtime loss to Indiana.

Mark Wogenrich

What Went Wrong for Penn State? Plenty

Even before the controversial 2-point conversion, Penn State made a mess of its loss to Indiana.

Mark Wogenrich

by

thomasbrew

Indiana 36, Penn State 35: Rapid Reaction of a Stunning Game

Indiana beat Penn State on a breathtaking two-point conversion by quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State-Indiana Pregame Updates

Follow along as Penn State prepares to open the Big Ten football season at Indiana.

Mark Wogenrich

Prediction Time: How Will Penn State Confront Indiana?

Here are the top storylines and predictions for Saturday's Penn State-Indiana game.

Mark Wogenrich

Is 2020 the Year Penn State Makes the College Football Playoff?

Storylines, questions and predictions: We've got them for Penn State's 2020 football season.

Mark Wogenrich

Who Has the Quarterback Edge: Penn State or Indiana?

Quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Michael Penix Jr. will deliver different strengths when Penn State visits Indiana.

Mark Wogenrich

What Pat Chambers' Resignation Means for Penn State Basketball's Future

Penn State accepted Pat Chambers' resignation, abruptly altering the course of its men's basketball program. What happened, and what happens now?

Mark Wogenrich

Pat Chambers resigns after Penn State investigation alleges inappropriate conduct

Penn State men's basketball coach Pat Chambers resigned following an internal report alleged inappropriate conduct.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Offense Ready to 'Strike First and Strike Fast'

Will Penn State's new offense need a break-in period? 'I feel extremely confident and ready to go,' QB Sean Clifford says.

Mark Wogenrich