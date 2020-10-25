DraftKings to Refund Some Bets on Penn State-Indiana Game

DraftKings says it will refund some bets on the Penn State-Indiana game after the Hoosiers won 36-35 on a controversial two-point conversion in overtime.

According to DraftKings customer support, the site will issue refunds to those who bet Penn State to win on the moneyline, which is a straight won-loss bet. Parlay bets are not affected.

Darren Rovell first reported the decision Saturday night.

Big Ten officials ruled Saturday that Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. scored the two-point conversion in overtime by touching the end-zone pylon with the football. The ruling was confirmed after an instant-replay review.

Television replays and still photos appeared to show that the ball touched the ground out of bounds before reaching the pylon. Mike Periera, rules analyst for Fox Sports, said it was a "really tough call" but also a "likely and right ending" to Indiana's first win over Penn State since 2013.

Penn State coach James Franklin said after the game that he saw the play only on the Memorial Stadium scoreboard.

"I talked to the guys on the headset up in the booth to see what they saw," Franklin said. "To me, from what I was told, it could have went either way. But if it's something that could have went either way, then it's inconclusive and the call stands."

Franklin also said that he did not get an explanation in the stadium from the officials.

"Once they make a decision, they run off the field," Franklin said. "You're never going to get an explanation at the end of the game, especially with a controversial play or call."

