Former Baylor Running Back John Lovett Transferring to Penn State

James Franklin said Penn State would be active in the NCAA transfer portal. The Lions got started with former Baylor running back John Lovett, who on Monday announced plans to play or Penn State.

Lovett, a graduate transfer from Burlington, N.J., had his senior season at Baylor cut short due to injuries. He rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown, starting all five games he played in 2020.

Prior to this season, Lovett led Baylor in rushing yards three times, averaging 5.1 per carry. His best season was 2019, when Lovett rushed for 655 yards, averaging 6.4 per carry, and scored five touchdowns. He brings 1,803 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns to Penn State.

Lovett wore a single-digit jersey number for four years at Baylor, symbolizing toughness. Baylor players vote annually to award the team's toughest players with single-digit jersey, a tradition former coach Matt Rhule brought with him from Temple.

Lovett (6 feet, 212 pounds) joins a position room that saw major flux in 2020. The Lions lost their top two backs (Journey Brown and Noah Cain) before the season's first quarter ended. Sophomore Devyn Ford missed time late, leading freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes to carry the bulk of the backfield role.

