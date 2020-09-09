Former Colgate Punter Transferring to Penn State

Penn State picked up an impressive specialist Wednesday, when former Colgate punter Barney Amor announced that he is joining the team in 2021 as a graduate transfer.

Amor announced his decision on Twitter.

Amor, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in July, will have two years of eligibility. Colgate plays in the Patriot League, which canceled its fall sports seasons in July.

Last week Amor was named to the FCS Punter of the Year Award watch list, even though he already had announced plans to transfer. Amor last season averaged a school-record 42.1 yards per attempt with 11 punts of 50 yards or longer.

Amor played at Central Bucks East (Pa.) High, where he was an all-league kicker and punter.

Penn State was in the market for a future punter after four-year starter Blake Gillikin graduated and made the New Orleans Saints' roster as a rookie free agent. Kicker Jordan Stout, a junior, was scheduled to assume the punting duties as well this season.

This past spring, Penn State special teams coach Joe Lorig said that the program did not find a scholarship punter who was the right fit for the 2020 recruiting class. Further, Stout's ability allowed Penn State to be more selective in finding a punter, Lorig said.

["Stout] is very, very talented, and I’m really thankful that we took him last year," Lorig said. "We really took him as a kicker. But because he’s such a good combo guy, it allowed us to not panic and be patient and make great decisions."

