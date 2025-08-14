Former Penn State Quarterback Beau Pribula in a Duel at Missouri
Former Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula transferred to Missouri for a better opportunity to start this season. So far, Pribula is in a heated competition for the Tigers' starting job.
Missouri has held two scrimmages during its first two weeks of training camp, and Pribula continues to duel with redshirt junior Sam Horn for the job. Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz opened training camp saying that he had "no timetable on deciding the quarterback," which practice so far hasn't altered.
"[I] was really looking to see if we had some separation today, and I honestly just didn’t see it," Drinkwitz told reporters in Columbia after a scrimmage this week. "They’re both playing really good football right now, so we’ll go into next week and keep the battle going."
Pribula spent three seasons at Penn State before transferring to Missouri in January. He joined a quarterback roster that included Horn, a 6-4 baseball player who has played in four career football games, and true freshman Matt Zollers, a highly ranked recruit from Spring-Ford High in eastern Pennsylvania.
Pribula appeared to hold an advantage in the quarterback competition based on experience and health. Horn, a pitcher for the Missouri baseball team who was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers, missed last season after having Tommy John surgery. But so far, Horn is keeping the competition close.
"They’ve all done some really good things and some really dumb things," Drinkwitz said of all three quarterbacks early in practice. "And that’s kind of the quarterback position. Now, it's about seeing, do they continually make that same mistake or can they self-correct?"
Pribula took a chance on himself last winter, entering the NCAA Transfer Portal before Penn State's first-round College Football Playoff game vs. SMU. He told Adam Breneman in an interview that the decision was gut-wrenching but that he had the full support of Penn State coach James Franklin.
Pribula, who graduated from Penn State and is pursuing a master's in leadership at Missouri, completed 37 of 56 passes for 424 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons on the field with the Nittany Lions. He also rushed for 571 career yards and 10 touchdowns, taking a short-yardage role in the Penn State offense.
Horn, meanwhile, has not played since 2023, when he went 3-for-6 in three games. Horn has played 42 career snaps at Missouri and thrown eight career passes.
Drinkwitz said he is evaluating the quarterback competition based on five criteria: toughness, preparation, decision-making, accuracy and leadership. He also told the quarterbacks that "one bad day is not going to decide the competition, but two might."
Missouri opens the 2025 season Aug. 28 at home against Central Arkansas. Drinkwitz said the competition could extend into that game and beyond.
"When the quarterback's ready, he'll show himself to the team," Drinkwitz told reporters in Columbia in early August. "... I don’t plan on waiting to announce because of a perceived advantage. Neither one of them has played that much football, so there's not going to be anybody to scout.
"... And if it's undecided, we'll let them go into the games and play as long as we need to."