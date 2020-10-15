Get a Glimpse at Penn State Football Practice

Penn State coach James Franklin said Wednesday that his team has developed a productive routine during training camp, even as he "drives everyone crazy" with his COVID-19 prevention protocols.

The Lions open the 2020 Big Ten season Oct. 24 at Indiana, meaning they don't have much time left to prepare. Penn State will begin its normal game-week routine Sunday, ending a unique training camp.

"We've gotten into a good routine now," Franklin said. "In some ways you could make the argument that it's been better. We've had a lot of meeting time and we've had a lot of individual [time], probably moreso than we would normally have in a normal training camp. So we've embraced it. It's been good. It's been different, there's no doubt about it, but I think our staff has gotten into a pretty good routine with how we're going to deal with it."

Penn State this week released more practice video from training camp, which includes a look at quarterback Sean Clifford and some of the younger players.

Penn State 2020 Schedule

Oct. 24: at Indiana (3:30 p.m.)

Oct. 31: Ohio State

Nov. 7: Maryland

Nov. 14: at Nebraska

Nov. 21: Iowa

Nov. 28: at Michigan

Dec. 5: at Rutgers

Dec. 12: Michigan State

Dec. 19: Big Ten Championship Weekend

