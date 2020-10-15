SI.com
AllPennState
Get a Glimpse at Penn State Football Practice

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State coach James Franklin said Wednesday that his team has developed a productive routine during training camp, even as he "drives everyone crazy" with his COVID-19 prevention protocols.

The Lions open the 2020 Big Ten season Oct. 24 at Indiana, meaning they don't have much time left to prepare. Penn State will begin its normal game-week routine Sunday, ending a unique training camp.

"We've gotten into a good routine now," Franklin said. "In some ways you could make the argument that it's been better. We've had a lot of meeting time and we've had a lot of individual [time], probably moreso than we would normally have in a normal training camp. So we've embraced it. It's been good. It's been different, there's no doubt about it, but I think our staff has gotten into a pretty good routine with how we're going to deal with it."

Penn State this week released more practice video from training camp, which includes a look at quarterback Sean Clifford and some of the younger players.

Check out the video above. And follow along as we continue our coverage on the road to Penn State's 2020 season.

Penn State 2020 Schedule

Oct. 24: at Indiana (3:30 p.m.)

Oct. 31: Ohio State

Nov. 7: Maryland

Nov. 14: at Nebraska

Nov. 21: Iowa

Nov. 28: at Michigan

Dec. 5: at Rutgers

Dec. 12: Michigan State

Dec. 19: Big Ten Championship Weekend

