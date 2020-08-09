How Penn State Proposed to Entertain Fans at Beaver Stadium

Penn State developed a detailed plan to allow 23,275 football fans in Beaver Stadium, with distancing pods and forced spacing, this fall. The athletic department purchased touchless credit card machines and 1,000 extra hand-sanitizer stations, mapped new parking zones and even considered the potential for tailgating.

But until Gov. Tom Wolf changes Pennsylvania's restrictions on outdoor gatherings because of COVID-19, Beaver Stadium will remain empty and silent if there's a fall season.

"To make sure there's no misunderstanding, these plans would only be enacted should the conditions [in Pennsylvania] improve and the governor's orders allow what it is we're presenting," said Sandy Barbour, Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics.

Penn State announced last week that it does not plan to host fans for the five home football games scheduled at Beaver Stadium in 2020. The decision stemmed from a Pennsylvania mandate limiting outdoor gatherings to 250 people and indoor events to 25.

Beaver Stadium, the nation's second-largest venue, has averaged more than 100,000 fans per game in 15 seasons since 2001, when the stadium last was expanded. Even at about one-fifth of capacity, the stadium would have generated noisy energy, particularly for a proposed students-only game.

Instead, the annual 'White Out' game, whose opponent this year likely would have been Ohio State, will be held without a full stadium of fans wearing white.

"I know it’s going to suck with the 'White Out' and stuff like that, but as long as you come out and ball, that's all that matters," Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson said.

But over the past four months, Penn State developed a series of attendance plans that sought to balance health requirements and fan desires. Of which, Penn State said, there were plenty.

The athletic department conducted three surveys of fans (two of season-ticket holders, one of students) to gauge their priorities and expectations of the new football experience. The surveys produced about 30,000 responses that underscored their passion.

According to Penn State, fans ranked their likelihood of attending a Penn State game this fall second only to grocery shopping. Other question options included having a meal or drink in a restaurant, working out in a gym and attending church in person.

The capacity limit of 23,275 stemmed from a plan to establish "distancing pods" that left rows open and limited seating in remaining rows. Entry points would be color-coordinated and separated to distance fans upon arriving.

Courtesy Penn State Athletics

Further, the number of parking spaces around Beaver Stadium would be reduced by about one-third, with access for ticket-holders only. Concessions would be pre-packaged for consumption while seated, and according to a PowerPoint presentation, Penn State had plans for some sort of tailgating access.

Carl Heck, Penn State's senior associate athletic director of capital events and facilities, said that fans and staff would be required to wear masks. All tickets would be mobile and payments would be touchless.

Barbour said that Penn State has discussed its plan with state officials and hopes something changes to allow its implementation.

"At this point, it's their concerns about where we are as a state with the virus, and they're not willing to extend [the restrictions] at this point," Barbour said. "Now they're open, and we continue to work throughout this with them to see what flexibility might exist through either innovation or improved conditions."

Barbour said Penn State's discussions continue about having fans in the suites, which might be considered a separate building from the stadium. She also wants to prioritize allowing parents of players into games, though the 250-person limit would count everyone at Beaver Stadium.

And if fans are able to return at some point, Barbour said that she has a favored option.

"Students only, should we be able to pull it off, would probably be at the top of our list," Barbour said.

