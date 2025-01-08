How to Watch ESPN's MegaCast of the Penn State-Notre Dame Orange Bowl
ESPN will offer multiple ways to watch Penn State take on Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl through its MegaCast format. The broadcast will cross several platforms, include alternate broadcast and streaming options (notably an all-22 version of the game) and feature commentary from Pat McAfee, AJ Hawk and more.
The Penn State-Notre Dame Orange Bowl kicks off the College Football Playoff semifinals Thursday from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Ohio State meets Texas in the second semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Friday. ESPN has exclusive rights to both games, as well as the College Football Playoff championship game Jan. 20 in Atlanta. Here are all the ways you can watch the Orange Bowl through the ESPN MegaCast.
ESPN's pregame coverage of the Orange Bowl
ESPN will begin coverage of the Orange Bowl at noon ET Thursday with the Pat McAfee Show broadcasting live from Hard Rock Stadium. The show is simulcast on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN's YouTube channel. ESPN will air College Football Live beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday to preview the Orange Vowl. ESPN College GameDay will originate from Dallas for the Cotton Bowl.
ESPN's MegaCast coverage of the Orange Bowl
ESPN will air the traditional Orange Bowl broadcast, which also will stream through the ESPN App and Disney+. In addition, ESPN will supplement its coverage on other channels:
ESPN2 will air Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show, which the network says will include "free-flowing commentary from the host, AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit and Tone Digs.
ESPNU will air an alternative broadcast called the Command Center, which is a "multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with real-time player and team statistics supplementing the game action."
ESPNEWS will carry the popular SkyCast, which deploys camera angles from behind the offense on most plays.
Fans of all-22 footage, which coaches and players use to study games, can view the game from that perspective on the ESPN App. That's also where fans will be able to watch Penn State Blue Band and the Band of Fighting Irish perform their halftime shows at Hard Rock Stadium.
ESPN Deportes will carry the Spanish language broadcast.
Who are the broadcasters for the Orange Bowl?
Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will be in the booth for ESPN's coverage of the Penn State-Notre Dame game, and Molly McGrath and Katie George will report from the sideline.
Dave Pasch, Roddy Jones, Kris Budden and Taylor McGregor will call the game for ESPN Radio. Penn State fans also can listen to Steve Jones and Jack Ham on the Penn State Sports Network.
More Penn State Football
Al Golden, the former Penn State player and captain, coaches against his alma mater in the Orange Bowl
Mike Golic Jr. predicts the Orange Bowl
Penn State's Abdul Carter "doing everything that he can" to be ready for the Orange Bowl