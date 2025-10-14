Interim Coach Terry Smith Wants Penn State to Have Fun Again
STATE COLLEGE | Terry Smith couldn’t fathom on Sunday that he was about to become Penn State’s interim football coach. On Monday, he embraced it.
“When I woke up yesterday morning, I had no idea I was going to be the interim head coach of Penn State University,” Smith said. “Today I'm super proud to be that. I will lead this program to the best of my ability, and we're going to get it back on track.
Smith, Penn State’s assistant head coach until Sunday afternoon, became the interim head coach at about 1:45 p.m. after James Franklin was fired, ending his nearly 12 years with the program. When Franklin started at Penn State in 2014, so did Smith. He is the only remaining member of Franklin’s original coaching staff. Now, he will be a collegiate head coach for the first time in his career.
“We didn’t anticipate this, but it has happened,” Smith said about the shock rippling through the program. “Every person that’s in the Lasch Football Building, James Franklin brought them there. From the coaches to the staff to all the personnel in the building, he brought every one of us here.
“So there is an attachment to him. There is a sense of loyalty to him. Now it's my job to press us forward. It's my job for us to be where our feet are, be grounded right here, and be able to represent Penn State in a proud fashion.”
Smith said Franklin addressed the team Sunday afternoon — “As you can imagine, it was emotional, those kids love him,” he said — and that the two spoke Sunday night for what he called a “heartfelt” conversation. Through the past 12 years, Smith said that Franklin taught him a lot about being a parent, coaching and running “a world-class program.”
“He took us out of a dark era and got us to be a relevant program again,” Smith said. “ We don’t take that for granted.”
But leading up to Athletic Director Pat Kraft’s decision to change leadership, things clearly unraveled under Franklin. And now Smith is tasked with piecing things together and salvaging what’s left of this season.
“We’re dealt a certain hand in life, and whatever that hand is, you have to play it,” Smith said. “This is the hand that I’ve been dealt, to lead this program.”
Unexpectedly pressing forward
While still grappling with the midseason shift, Smith spoke sternly of taking the reins and promising a shift in team morale.
“We have to get our grittiness back, our toughness, our swag and most importantly, we have to go have fun, enjoy playing the game of football,” said Smith, who also coached Penn State's cornerbacks.
There was emotion in his voice and inflection and power behind his words. In his last three weeks behind that same microphone, Franklin seemed to answer questions on autopilot in a tone that felt dejected and lost.
Smith called for the players to stick together and recapture their enjoyment for the game. The three consecutive losses appeared to drain some of the life out of the Nittany Lions. In his last press conference after the loss to Northwestern, Franklin even said that external noise took a toll on the locker room.
Smith sought to infuse energy back into the program and fan base through that media session.
“When you watch us play, you guys will come in here and your questions won't be [about] effort,” Smith said. “Your questions won't be, they look lethargic. If we lose, it's going to be because that team beat us and they were just better.
“We won't answer questions about how we lost the last three games. There is not one of those teams that we could arguably say was better than us, including Oregon. So I promise, we're going to put a better product on the field that every Penn Stater will be super proud of.”
Giving back to Penn State
Smith is a third-generation Penn Stater. His father graduated in 1968, and Smith was a three-year starting receiver and team captain for the Nittany Lions before graduating in 1991. Smith’s stepson Justin King played for Penn State in the 2000s, and his daughter Haley recently graduated from Penn State.
“Penn State has done so much for me and my family,” Smith said. “... I just want to give back to this community what it's always given to me and my family. It means everything to me. I don't see working here as a job. I love waking up every morning and showing up for work and trying to make us better.”
Now as the interim head coach, Smith wants to give back by resetting the program through uncertainty. He also would like a chance to be considered for the permanent role. Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said that Smith “absolutely” is a candidate.
“I would be remiss to say if the opportunity didn't put itself out there for me to be the head coach permanently, absolutely I would love that opportunity,” Smith said.