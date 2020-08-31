SI.com
AllPennState
HomeWrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Search

Penn State Commit Jamari Buddin Among SI All-American's Best Defensive Fits in 2021 Class

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State has recruited exceptionally well lately at linebacker, with the last few classes including standouts such as Ellis Brooks, Jesse Luketa, Brandon Smith, Lance Dixon and, of course, the departed Micah Parsons.

The 2021 class features Jamari Buddin, who SI All-American considers one of the nation's top outside linebackers, Further, SI All-American named Buddin one of the "best defensive fits" in the 2021 class.

One major reason: Buddin continues Penn State's run of position-building with athletic linebackers. SI All-American compared the 6-2 Buddin, who is from Belleville, Mich., to former Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda.

Here's his full evaluation.

Penn State has developed perhaps the most athletic linebacker room in college football over recent years and Buddin brings some of that head-turning versatility to the table in that light. He is a stand-up edge presence more times than not on Friday nights in Michigan and displays true pass-rushing traits off the edge. But his frame suggests he's more likely to play an off-ball linebacker role in Happy Valley, where his striking ability, flexibility and balance through contact fit into a three-down projection.

Buddin displays comfort taking on blocks and scraping to ball to the point it suggests the greatest value in the projection could come as an inside linebacker in the Big Ten. PSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Pry has developed similar projections at the prep level and Buddin could be likened to Jason Cabinda.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Might Have Been for Penn State in 2020

Could Penn State have contended for the College Football Playoff in 2020? Yes. Let's examine why.

Mark Wogenrich

Is Beaver Stadium in Play Again for a 2020 Big Ten Football Season?

The Big Ten is exploring multiple options for a 2020 football season, reportedly including a Thanksgiving start.

Mark Wogenrich

by

Drjimbob

The Penn State Week in Review

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you linked in the Penn State Week in Review.

Mark Wogenrich

Saquon Barkley Recalls His Father Being 'Mistreated' by Police

'It hurt me,' Saquon Barkley said of the incident involving his father that led to a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Mark Wogenrich

by

93baller

Big Ten Decision Q&A With James Franklin, Part II

Penn State coach James Franklin discusses why he carries "a weight with me" and the future of college football.

Mark Wogenrich

Nebraska Players' Lawsuit 'Has No Merit,' Big Ten Says

The Big Ten responded to a lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players seeking to overturn the decision to cancel the 2020 season.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's John Reid is Turning Heads in Houston

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said John Reid has shined as a rookie during training camp.

Mark Wogenrich

A Q&A with Penn State Coach James Franklin

Penn State's James Franklin discusses recruiting, frustrated players and parents and staying motivated through uncertainty.

Mark Wogenrich

At Penn State, Cost Cutting Ultimately Could Involve Cutting Sports

Penn State Athletics will explore "every available measure" to compensate for financial losses resulting from COVID-19.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Athletics Releases Latest COVID-19 Testing Results

Penn State Athletics reported one new positive case among 261 tests performed from Aug. 17-21.

Mark Wogenrich