Jim Mora Analyzes the NFL Free Agency Options for Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin

Former NFL head coach Jim Mora discusses what he'd like to see from former Penn State receivers Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin during free agency.

Former Penn State receivers Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin will be two of the most-watched players when NFL free agency begins March 17.

Will Robinson remain in Chicago, where he has caught 200 passes the past two seasons despite mediocre quarterback play? And will Godwin stay in Tampa Bay, where he won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Bruce Arians?

Jim Mora, the former NFL and college head coach, recently discussed those topics with Sports Illustrated. Mora, an NFL analyst for SI.com, had some interesting thoughts on where Robinson and Godwin might be headed.

(Mora also shared some personal thoughts, considering he drafted both players on his 2020 fantasy team).

Allen Robinson (Brace Hemmelgam, USA Today Sports)

On Allen Robinson

"I think that [the Bears] will franchise him. I think they'd be foolish not to," Mora said. "... If I'm Allen Robinson, though, I probably would like to get out of Chicago. We've seen him excel in an offense the last couple of years that really was playing with a quarterback that has not reached greatness yet, has shown inconsistency, is not that accurate, and yet Allen Robinson continues to put up big numbers. But if you put him in an offense where they're slinging the ball all over the yard and they're playing a system that fits him and he's got a quarterback that can throw with accuracy and that he trusts, then this guy is going to go straight through the ceiling."

On Chris Godwin

"He's a tremendous young talent, he can play inside and he can play outside. And if he stays healthy and if he stays focused, I think he can put up tremendous numbers. He's indicated that he's not necessarily chasing the dollar, and him making that statement leads me to believe that Tampa may not franchise him. They may get a deal done with him fairly quickly. If I’m playing with Tom Brady and I'm playing for Bruce Arians and I'm a receiver, I think I'm a pretty happy guy."

Check out the video above for much more from Mora on Robinson and Godwin.

