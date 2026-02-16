Meet Kashif Moore, Penn State's New Receivers Coach

Penn State's wide receivers room has a new position coach, its second of the Matt Campbell era. According to multiple outlets, and first reported by CBS' Matt Zenitz, Campbell will hire Colorado State receivers coach Kashif Moore to the position.

Moore will replace Noah Pauley, who initially moved with Campbell from Iowa State but recently departed for the Green Bay Packers. Moore did something similar, moving with head coach Jim Mora from UConn to Colorado State before taking the Penn State job.

Here's what to know about Kashif Moore.

Three years with Mora at his alma mater

Moore was four-year letterwinner and captain at UConn, where he ranks among the program's top-10 receivers (126 catches, 1,699 yards). He played in three bowl games, including the 2011 Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma.

Moore returned to his alma mater in 2023, when Mora hired him as receivers coach. Over the past two seasons, Moore guided Skyler Bell to becoming one of the best receivers in UConn history. Bell was a consensus All-American and Biletnikoff Award finalist after catching 101 passes for 1,278 yards.

Bell ranked second nationally in receiving yards, third in touchdowns (13) and fourth in receptions. He set UConn single-season records for catches and touchdown receptions and posted seven 100-yard games.

In two seasons under Moore's tutelage at UConn, Bell caught 151 passes for 2,138 yards. Bell earned an invitation to the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine.

Mora then hired Moore to his new staff at Colorado State, where Moore spent less than two months before Campbell made his call.

Greg Gattuso hired Moore

While the head coach at Albany, Greg Gattuso hired Moore to his staff in in 2022. Moore had spent the previous season as the receivers coach at Cornell. Gattuso returned to Penn State, his alma mater, as a defensive line consultant last season. Gattuso recently became an associate head coach at Duquesne.

"We are very excited to welcome Kashif Moore to our football staff as our wide receiver coach," Gattuso sai in a 2022 statement. "He was a great player at UConn, and comes in with an array of NFL experience. I remember him being a great competitor in his playing days. He will help mold our receivers into a top unit."

Moore has some NFL experience

After his playing career ended at UConn, Moore was invited to the 2012 NFL Scouting Combine and signed contracts with Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Houston, Pittsburgh and Kansas City. He did not record any catches in the NFL.

Moore is originally from Burlington, N.J., and was an all-South Jersey player at Burlingtown Township High.

Moore steps into a hot spot at Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell speaks during a press conference at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

Campbell already faced a project with Penn State's wide receivers room, which has been a multi-year exercise in inconsistency. Pauley was expected to be the position's calming force before leaving for Green Bay.

Now Moore, 37, takes charge of a position that has six new players, including three Campbell and Pauley brought from Iowa State.

"I think that's an area we feel really confident in because, for the last 10 years, that receiver room at Iowa State, that's been our staple," Campbell said. "And I know we're coming to a place where we've kind of got to reshape that a little bit and bring that back to life."

