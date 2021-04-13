Meet Parker Washington, Penn State's ever-hungry, cello-playing receiver

Parker Washington's freshman season was among Penn State's offensive highlights in 2020. Now he's hungry for more.

Here's what we've learned about Penn State's Parker Washington since last season. He's a Texas-made receiver who loves to make the tough catches, has the frame to square up with Big Ten linebackers and plays the cello pretty well.

He likes to eat, too.

"When I have the guys over to the house, I can see why he has that body type," Penn State receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield said. "... He might be the first wide receiver I've seen stay in the kitchen the entire time he was at my house. He's earned that body."

Washington (5-10, 210) earned a big role in Penn State's offense last season, making The Athletic's Freshman All-America Team in the process. Washington started all nine games, finished second to Jahan Dotson in receptions (36) and tied for fifth in the Big Ten in receiving touchdowns (6).

Washington, who still has freshman eligibility, set a Penn State single-game record among true freshmen with nine catches against Michigan. He showcased that power frame on one play that Stubblefield found memorable. After making a catch across the middle, Washington glanced off a hit from a Michigan safety and extended the play another 15 yards.

"That’s how he’s been able to use his body type to his advantage on the football field," Stubblefield said. "He’s tough to bring down. He’s strong. ... He is big and he's powerful and he's explosive."

Washington said his size comes in handy for other jobs as well.

"I feel like my weight helps me be able to block, because playing slot you have to deal with Big Ten linebackers each week," Washington added. "So I feel like that definitely plays a big role and it helps me a lot."

Some schools recruited Washington out of Sugar Land, Texas, as a running back because of that body. But all last season, and even during the harried preseason, Penn State coach James Franklin consistently mentioned Washington's polish at receiver. Washington worked hard to source that polish.

"I felt like my confidence came from some of the preparation I had during the offseason," Washington said during his first media Zoom with reporters. "I felt very excited and I was just eager to get on the field at Penn State. I felt like that preparation brought my confidence."

Washington certainly didn't have a normal introduction to college football. Because of the shutdown, and the way Penn State reintroduced players to workouts, Washington didn't catch a pass from quarterback Sean Clifford until two weeks before the season. Yet somehow they manufactured a rough sort of chemistry that turned Washington into one of Clifford's primary targets.

This spring, Washington is learning his second offense in less than a year at Penn State. He said Mike Yurcich's offense will bring ample opportunity for the receivers, all of whom are benefitting from having a spring of live drills.

"Getting this time in spring ball is really helping us, because we didn’t necessarily get that chemistry last year," Washington said. "And you can definitely see it in the whole receiver room and how everybody is just connecting now. It’s looking really good now."

This spring, Stubblefield has urged Washington to become a 200-level student in his coverage study and also to amplify his voice in the receivers' room. Washington has plenty of leadership potential, particularly after Jahan Dotson leaves.

And about that cello: He played first and second chair through middle school and became pretty good at it. Now?

"I haven't been able to stay on top of it," Washington said, "but I feel like if I got on the cello now I could still play a little tune."

