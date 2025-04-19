NFL Draft Analyst Is 'Pretty Confident' New York Giants Will Pick Abdul Carter
The signs that the New York Giants will select Penn State's Abdul Carter with their first-round NFL Draft pick seem to be growing clearer. The latest comes from Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network's lead draft analyst, who envisions Carter to the Giants at No. 3 overall as a likely scenario.
"I feel pretty confident that they would take Abdul Carter," said on a recent media conference call. "I've heard nothing that would sway me away from that."
Carter to the Giants has been a narrative for several weeks, one that the Penn State All-American himself nudged. During an April visit to the Giants' facility, Carter posted a photo of linebacker legend Lawrence Taylor, prompting a high reaction among Giants fans.
If the Giants select Carter at No. 3, he would become Penn State's highest draft pick since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 overall to the Giants in 2018. Carter also would be Penn State's highest-drafted defensive player since Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington were picked first and second overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.
Of course, the NFL Draft is full of change, head fakes and sleight of hand to protect intentions and pitch the drama. Jeremiah said that the Giants appear to be leaning hard in Carter's direction, which also could be head fake.
"The last time I talked to people in that building was before they did some of these quarterback workouts, so I'll check back in with them at the early part of next week and see," Jeremiah said. "Let's be honest, they probably aren't telling me anything anyways. But I can at least try and see what you can learn from that experience. But it feels like [Travis] Hunter [at] three [to the Cleveland Browns] and then Abdul Carter three."
Why Carter to the Giants at No. 3? Because, as Jeremiah said, he's "arguably the best player in the draft."
"A draft I would love for the Giants is if they were to put get [Carter] on board and then after that you try and find somebody who fits you without having to give away the farm to go get them," Jeremiah said. "I have Shedeur [Sanders] as my No. 2 [quarterback. I wouldn't have a problem if they tried to move up a little bit to get him. But parting with massive resources to vault way back up there, I don't know that I would love that.
"Jaxson Dart to me just from a fit, is a little more physical, a little bit more arm. He doesn't have a huge arm, but a little bit more arm playing in that stadium, in that division and the weather you might encounter. I thought that one would not necessarily require a huge cost to move up. For instance, if they just wanted to get up in front of Pittsburgh and get to 20, the cost would be a 2, one of their 3s this year, and a 5. They still have another three left.
"You could conceivably come out of your first three picks with Abdul Carter, you know, arguably the best player in the draft, everybody would say one of the two best players in the draft; a quarterback of the future in Jaxson Dart, who you don't necessarily have to start right away; and then whoever you would find there in the third round. That to me is a really nice haul for the Giants."
The NFL Draft begins April 24 in Green Bay, where Carter will be among the players in attendance.