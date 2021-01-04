Two Nittany Lions Projected as First-Rounders in Latest NFL Mock Draft

Why did defensive end Jayson Oweh leave Penn State early for the 2021 NFL Draft? Because of projections like this one from NFL Draft Bible.

The scouting service, used by NFL teams, agents and players, has Oweh joining former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round of this year's draft. The site's latest mock projects Parsons at No. 9 to the Denver Broncos (where he could join former Lions KJ Hamler and DaeSean Hamilton) and Oweh to Tennessee at No. 26.

Here's what NFL Draft Bible says about Oweh, who would fill an edge-rush need in Tennessee.

Oweh has the athletic profile to develop into a supreme edge rusher and should help out the pass rush as a whole for the Titans.

Oweh enters the draft preseason as an NFL scouting charm, the kind of player who will mesmerize teams with his positional athleticism. He's still a relative newcomer to football, though, essentially having begun his career path at Blair Academy in New Jersey before starting one season at Penn State.

Technically, Oweh has three seasons of college eligibility and might have benefited from another year at Penn State to cultivate more film and stats. He finished his college career with seven sacks (five in 2019) and none in the shortened 2020 season.

Still, Oweh usually was among the most impactful defensive players on the field. He ranked eighth nationally among defensive ends in tackles per game (5.4) and made 6.5 tackles for loss. His pass rush often flushed or flustered quarterbacks despite not landing any sacks.

With Oweh and Parsons, Penn State has a chance to produce two first-round draft picks for the first time since 2003, when the team had four. Actually, Penn State has been a quiet first-round team over the past decade, with just two selections since 2010 (Jared Odrick that year and Saquon Barkley in 2018).

Parsons and Oweh will help Penn State return to the draft forefront.

