Penn State 2021 Recruiting Spotlight: Jamari Buddin

Jamari Buddin adds versatility to Penn State's linebacker corps as part of the 2021 recruiting class.

Jamari Buddin joins Kobe King in Penn State's 2021 linebacker class, as the Lions seek to continue recruiting versatile players at the position.

Buddin can play inside our outside but might thrive most at Penn State's Mike (or middle) linebacker position. He projects as a multi-year starter with eventual NFL potential, according to SI All-American.

Here's more from his evaluation, and check out Buddin's highlight reel above.

Jamari Buddin

Position: Linebacker

Vitals: 6-2, 210 pounds

Hometown: Belleville, Michigan.

High School: Belleville

Frame: Slender, with a base of early muscle. Average shoulder and chest width. Relatively high waist. Long, sinewy lower half. Size potential not unlimited, but functional nonetheless.

Athleticism: Good speed and acceleration. Flexible. Plays more powerfully than weight suggests. Impressive balance through contact, even on the move. Quick feet. Wastes little motion in footwork, getting out of cuts with ease.

Instincts: Likes contact. Makes tackles despite being engaged with blockers. Decisive attacking downhill from the second level. Keeps head up while navigating traffic and scraping. Comfortable as a zone defender in the defensive backfield, even after dropping from LOS. Takes responsible angles to football in pursuit.

Polish: Nascent package of pass-rush moves, including push-pull and rip. Shows patience as a read-option defender. Has feet and awareness to be effective in coverage, but needs more experience.

Bottom Line: Budden is a plus athlete at linebacker, capable of playing inside or outside. Possesses natural pass-rush ability, but comfort taking on blocks and scraping to ball suggest the greatest value comes at MIKE. Projects as multi-year impact starter, with pro potential depending on size development.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.